More than 1,600 active COVID-19 cases in WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – After recording its highest single-day total of COVID-19 cases at 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 22, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) is reporting just 19 new cases as of 10:00 a.m., today July 23, 2020.

The WV DHHR says the state has received 247,498 total confirmatory laboratory results for COVID-19, with 5,480 total cases, 129 of which are probable, and 102 deaths. 1,607 cases are currently active and 3,771 West Virginians have recovered.

Counties with confirmed cases, listed as (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case), include:

Barbour (27/0), Berkeley (570/19), Boone (63/0), Braxton (7/0), Brooke (41/1), Cabell (240/9), Calhoun (5/0), Clay (17/0), Fayette (107/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (35/1), Greenbrier (81/0), Hampshire (55/0), Hancock (65/4), Hardy (49/1), Harrison (148/1), Jackson (151/0), Jefferson (270/5), Kanawha (589/12), Lewis (24/1), Lincoln (37/0), Logan (59/0), Marion (144/4), Marshall (89/1), Mason (32/0), McDowell (12/0), Mercer (76/0), Mineral (84/2), Mingo (73/2), Monongalia (784/15), Monroe (17/1), Morgan (24/1), Nicholas (22/1), Ohio (210/0), Pendleton (25/1), Pleasants (5/1), Pocahontas (39/1), Preston (93/21), Putnam (125/1), Raleigh (114/4), Randolph (199/3), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (12/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (34/1), Tucker (7/0), Tyler (10/0), Upshur (32/2), Wayne (164/2), Webster (3/0), Wetzel (41/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (205/11), Wyoming (12/0).

