More than $1M in road repairs could be headed to Huntington

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Discussions regarding the spending of more than $1 million will take place in Huntington on Monday night.

The Administration and Finance Committee of Huntington City Council will consider authorizing the city’s fall paving program.

“We have paved roads over the last two paving cycles that haven’t been paved in over 40 to 50 years,” said the City of Huntington Public Works Director, Jim Insco. “It’s stressing that we are maintaining the main roads, as well as roads that are important to people in neighborhoods.”

If approved, the program will begin soon with approximately $1.2 million going towards paving projects.

“It’s not enough money, but under this program, we do try to get anywhere between 12 to 14 miles of road per year,” said Insco. “The roadways are very important for people not only to drive on but to walk on and bicycle on.”

The paving list for this fall includes 36 individual paving projects, totaling around seven miles.

The city said they will spend around $2.8 million for this fiscal year on pavement repairs.

The meeting is set to take place Monday night at 6:30 p.m.

