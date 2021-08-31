More than 200 West Virginians in ICU with COVID-19

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia is edging toward 190,000 COVID-19 cases as the state reports more than 200 people are now in the ICU due to the virus.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says 1,030 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the past 24 hours, bringing the state to 189,690 total cases throughout the pandemic.

Active cases are now at 16,743 with 640 West Virginians currently hospitalized, health officials say. Of those patients, 203 are in the ICU and 93 are on ventilators. The number of West Virginians in intensive care for COVID-19 has not been above 200 since Jan. 12, 2021, when the number was reported at 204.

Health officials also say 10 more West Virginians have died in connection to COVID-19, bringing the total to 3,084. The WV DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 78-year old male from Fayette County, a 64-year old female from Upshur County, a 94-year old male from Putnam County, a 65-year old male from Randolph County, an 87-year old male from Preston County, a 66-year old male from Berkeley County, an 80-year old female from Logan County, a 57-year old male from Logan County, a 67-year old male from Logan County, and an 84-year old male from Pocahontas County.

The state is also reporting a total of 854 Delta variant cases, with 2511 cases of the U.K. (Alpha) variant, eight cases of the South African (Beta) variant and 34 cases of the Brazilian (Gamma) variant.

According to the WV DHHR, the state has received a total of 3,393,226 confirmatory lab results for COVID-19 with a current daily percent positivity rate of 13.28% and a cumulative rate of 5.20%. At least 169,863 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

Health officials say 72% of eligible West Virginians have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 58.5% are fully vaccinated. For more information on the vaccines or to find vaccination locations near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965. Residents of the Mountain State who are 12 and older who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register for the second Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life vaccine sweepstakes by visiting doitforbabydog.wv.gov.

According to the WV DHHR’s County Alert System map, there are still no counties in green.

Tucker County has moved to gold and Pocahontas County remains in yellow. The remaining 53 of the state’s 55 counties are in orange or red.

Orange counties on today’s map include Jefferson, Morgan, Monongalia, Hancock, Ohio, Pleasants, Doddridge, Gilmer, Lewis, Webster, McDowell, Fayette, Kanawha, Lincoln, Cabell, Mason, Jackson and Wirt counties.

The 35 counties in red are Putnam, Wayne, Mingo, Logan, Boone, Wyoming, Raleigh, Mercer, Summers, Monroe, Greenbrier, Nicholas, Braxton, Clay, Roane, Calhoun, Wood, Ritchie, Brooke, Marshall, Tyler, Wetzel, Marion, Hampshire, Taylor, Preston, Barbour, Upshur, Randolph, Pendleton, Grant, Mineral, Hardy, Hampshire and Berkeley counties.

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 include:

Barbour (1,966), Berkeley (14,502), Boone (2,438), Braxton (1,243), Brooke (2,425), Cabell (10,493), Calhoun (499), Clay (702), Doddridge (710), Fayette (4,185), Gilmer (1,008), Grant (1,445), Greenbrier (3,401), Hampshire (2,156), Hancock (3,071), Hardy (1,765), Harrison (7,121), Jackson (2,555), Jefferson (5,291), Kanawha (17,898), Lewis (1,743), Lincoln (1,876), Logan (3,766), Marion (5,343), Marshall (4,083), Mason (2,478), McDowell (1,936), Mercer (6,080), Mineral (3,286), Mingo (3,187), Monongalia (10,224), Monroe (1,516), Morgan (1,447), Nicholas (2,303), Ohio (4,883), Pendleton (820), Pleasants (1,050), Pocahontas (796), Preston (3,265), Putnam (6,132), Raleigh (8,193), Randolph (3,586), Ritchie (875), Roane (853), Summers (991), Taylor (1,542), Tucker (674), Tyler (947), Upshur (2,622), Wayne (3,760), Webster (719), Wetzel (1,755), Wirt (515), Wood (9,086), Wyoming (2,484).

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Brooke, Clay, Fayette, Grant, Hardy, Jefferson, Lincoln, Logan, Monroe, Morgan, Ohio, Randolph, Taylor, and Wyoming counties.

Barbour County 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg, WV 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV 4:30 PM – 8:00 PM, Dorothy McCormack Building, 2000 Foundation Way, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Brooke County 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Weirton Salvation Army, 794 Cove Road, Weirton, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/) 1:30 PM – 3:30 PM, Wellsburg Banquet Hall, 12 th Street, Wellsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Clay County 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Clay County Health Department, 452 Main Street, Clay, WV

Fayette County 10:00 PM – 2:00 PM, J.W. & Hazel Ruby West Virginia Welcome Center, 55 Hazel Lane, Mount Hope, WV

Grant County 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Petersburg City Parking Lot, South Main Street (across from Walgreens), Petersburg, WV (please do not block the fire station entrance)

Hardy County 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Hardy County Emergency Ambulance Authority, 17940 SR 55, Baker, WV 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Moorefield High School, 401 N. High Street, Moorefield, WV

Jefferson County 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

Lincoln County 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Logan County 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Town of Man Fire Department, Administration Building, 110 North Bridge Street, Man, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Monroe County 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Monroe Health Center, Peterstown Clinic, 2869 Seneca Trail, South Peterstown, WV

Morgan County 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Ohio County 9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Ohio Valley Medical Center (former main entrance/turning circle), 2000 Eoff Street, Wheeling, WV

Randolph County 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Davis Health Center, 812 Gorman Avenue, Elkins, WV

Taylor County 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Grafton-Taylor County Health Department, 718 West Main Street (parking lot at Operations Trailer), Grafton, WV

Wyoming County 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Wyoming County Fire Department, 12 Park Street, Pineville, WV



