More than 240K West Virginians tested for COVID-19

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) confirms new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State. The state’s daily percent of positive cases has dropped to 1.77% and the current cumulative percent positive test results rate is listed as 2.16%.

As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020, the WV DHHR says the state has received 240,201 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 5,199 total cases, 125 of which are probable.

The total number of cases includes 1,552 active cases, 77 current hospitalizations, 3,546 recoveries and 101 deaths.

Counties with confirmed cases of COVID-19, listed as (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case), include:

Barbour (26/0), Berkeley (550/19), Boone (59/0), Braxton (7/0), Brooke (39/1), Cabell (220/7), Calhoun (5/0), Clay (17/0), Fayette (101/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (25/1), Greenbrier (80/0), Hampshire (51/0), Hancock (64/4), Hardy (49/1), Harrison (142/1), Jackson (150/0), Jefferson (269/5), Kanawha (539/12), Lewis (24/1), Lincoln (30/0), Logan (49/0), Marion (138/4), Marshall (83/1), Mason (32/0), McDowell (11/0), Mercer (74/0), Mineral (76/2), Mingo (62/2), Monongalia (751/15), Monroe (16/1), Morgan (21/1), Nicholas (22/1), Ohio (181/0), Pendleton (19/1), Pleasants (5/1), Pocahontas (39/1), Preston (92/22), Putnam (116/1), Raleigh (108/3), Randolph (200/2), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (12/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (30/1), Tucker (7/0), Tyler (10/0), Upshur (31/2), Wayne (160/2), Webster (2/0), Wetzel (41/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (204/10), Wyoming (11/0).

