CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) confirms new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State. The state’s daily percent of positive cases has dropped to 1.77% and the current cumulative percent positive test results rate is listed as 2.16%.
As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020, the WV DHHR says the state has received 240,201 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 5,199 total cases, 125 of which are probable.
The total number of cases includes 1,552 active cases, 77 current hospitalizations, 3,546 recoveries and 101 deaths.
Counties with confirmed cases of COVID-19, listed as (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case), include:
Barbour (26/0), Berkeley (550/19), Boone (59/0), Braxton (7/0), Brooke (39/1), Cabell (220/7), Calhoun (5/0), Clay (17/0), Fayette (101/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (25/1), Greenbrier (80/0), Hampshire (51/0), Hancock (64/4), Hardy (49/1), Harrison (142/1), Jackson (150/0), Jefferson (269/5), Kanawha (539/12), Lewis (24/1), Lincoln (30/0), Logan (49/0), Marion (138/4), Marshall (83/1), Mason (32/0), McDowell (11/0), Mercer (74/0), Mineral (76/2), Mingo (62/2), Monongalia (751/15), Monroe (16/1), Morgan (21/1), Nicholas (22/1), Ohio (181/0), Pendleton (19/1), Pleasants (5/1), Pocahontas (39/1), Preston (92/22), Putnam (116/1), Raleigh (108/3), Randolph (200/2), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (12/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (30/1), Tucker (7/0), Tyler (10/0), Upshur (31/2), Wayne (160/2), Webster (2/0), Wetzel (41/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (204/10), Wyoming (11/0).
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- County commission considers awarding funds to VFDs
- Tracking the Tropics, Week 8: Getting hurricane insurance and looking back at “A” named storms
- More than 240K West Virginians tested for COVID-19
- Gov. Justice holds virtual meeting with West Virginia university presidents to discuss reopening plans for fall semester
- Trump says virus in U.S. will get worse before it gets better
- ‘I want people to be respectful’: Mask conflicts close grocery store for a day
- Sanctioned marching band contests cancelled in Ohio for fall season
- DeWine, others call on Householder to resign following bribery allegations
- Woman donates lottery win to officer recovering from gunshot to head
- Fauci ‘not even thinking about’ resigning from White House coronavirus task force