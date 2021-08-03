More than 2,500 active COVID-19 cases in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is reporting 267 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state to a total of 167,948 cases throughout the pandemic.

The state’s active COVID-19 cases continue to rise, currently at 2,585 as of Tuesday, Aug. 3 and up 105 from Monday’s total. Hospitalizations have also risen in the past 24 hours, with 178 West Virginians currently in the hospital. Health officials say 64 patients are in the ICU and 25 are on ventilators.

Health officials also say five more West Virginians have died in connection to the virus. The state has reported 2,954 COVID-19 deaths since March 2020.

The WV DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 57-year-old male from Kanawha County, an 82-year-old male from Wayne County, a 78-year-old female from Wayne County, a 78-year-old male from Monongalia County, and a 68-year-old male from Berkeley County.

COVID-19 data for West Virginia. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

According to the WV DHHR, the state has received 3,137,464 confirmatory lab results for COVID-19 with a current daily percent positivity rate of 7.26% and a cumulative percent positivity rate of 4.94%. The state’s daily percent positivity rate has not been above 7% since Monday, May 17, when it reached 7.04%.

The WV DHHR says 68.4% of the state’s eligible population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 56.6% of the eligible population has been fully vaccinated. For more information on the COVID-19 vaccines or to find a vaccination location near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

West Virginia County Alert System map for Aug. 3, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

Webster County is now out of the red, according to the County Alert System map. Marshall County, however, remains red for the second day in a row.

The map shows six counties in orange including Webster, Cabell, Wayne, Wyoming, Raleigh and Fayette counties. The counties listed in gold are Mingo, McDowell, Mercer, Nicholas, Jackson, Tyler, Wetzel, Ohio, Taylor, Randolph and Berkeley counties.

Pocahontas, Logan, Lincoln, Boone, Kanawha, Putnam, Wood, Wirt, Ritchie, Gilmer, Braxton, Lewis, Upshur, Harrison, Jefferson, Morgan, Hancock and Brooke counties are all in yellow. The remaining 19 of the state’s 55 counties are in green. Those counties include Monroe, Summers, Greenbrier, Mason, Roane, Calhoun, Clay, Pleasants, Doddridge, Marion, Monongalia, Preston, Tucker, Pendleton, Grant, Hardy, Mineral and Hampshire counties.

Confirmed COVID-10 cases per county include:

Barbour (1,548), Berkeley (13,152), Boone (2,214), Braxton (1,056), Brooke (2,279), Cabell (9,175), Calhoun (405), Clay (548), Doddridge (653), Fayette (3,699), Gilmer (901), Grant (1,325), Greenbrier (2,932), Hampshire (1,943), Hancock (2,885), Hardy (1,595), Harrison (6,385), Jackson (2,313), Jefferson (4,883), Kanawha (15,770), Lewis (1,382), Lincoln (1,624), Logan (3,350), Marion (4,798), Marshall (3,654), Mason (2,154), McDowell (1,673), Mercer (5,318), Mineral (3,016), Mingo (2,825), Monongalia (9,545), Monroe (1,245), Morgan (1,279), Nicholas (1,968), Ohio (4,409), Pendleton (726), Pleasants (967), Pocahontas (696), Preston (2,982), Putnam (5,495), Raleigh (7,236), Randolph (2,908), Ritchie (780), Roane (676), Summers (874), Taylor (1,331), Tucker (553), Tyler (769), Upshur (2,042), Wayne (3,268), Webster (616), Wetzel (1,435), Wirt (474), Wood (8,095), Wyoming (2,124).

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties:

Barbour County 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV

Berkeley County 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Brooke County 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Weirton Salvation Army, 794 Cove Road, Weirton, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/) 1:30 PM – 3:30 PM, Wellsburg Banquet Hall, 12 th Street, Wellsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Clay County 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Clay County Health Department, 452 Main Street, Clay, WV

Fayette County 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Gateway Center, 1 Greyhound Lane, Smithers, WV

Grant County 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Petersburg City Parking Lot, South Main Street (across from Walgreens), Petersburg, WV

Jefferson County 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

Lincoln County 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Logan County 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Town of Man Fire Department, Administration Building, 110 North Bridge Street, Man, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mingo County 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Kermit Fire Department, 49 Main Street, Kermit, WV

Morgan County 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Wayne County 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

Wyoming County 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Wyoming County Fire Department, 12 Park Street, Pineville, WV



For more information on free COVID-19 testing across the state, visit the WV DHHR’s website.