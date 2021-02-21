More than 34k WV residents should see power restored within few days

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — More than 34,000 people in six West Virginia counties remain without power after the winter storms from last week.

According to the West Virginia Appalachian Electric Power company, 9,799 residents in Cabell, 1,500 residents in Jackson County, 3,975 in Lincoln County, 2,105 residents in Mason County, 3,109 residents in Putnam County and 13,108 residents in Wayne County do not have power at this time.

Officials say power should be restored by 10 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22. for most residents in the Milton area of Cabell County, Jackson, Lincoln, Mason, and Putnam counties.

People in Wayne and the remainder of Cabell should have their power restored by 10 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23.