More than 400 new COVID-19 cases in WV, one county goes red

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Health officials in the Mountain State are reporting 411 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the first time the number has been above 400 since this past Sunday. The new cases bring West Virginia to a total of 157,626 cases throughout the pandemic.

The number of active cases remains the same as Wednesday at 6,716, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. Health officials say 272 West Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, and of those patients, 85 people are in the ICU and 32 are on ventilators.

COVID-19 data for West Virginia as of May 13, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The WV DHHR says three more West Virginians have died in connection to COVID-19, bringing the state to 2,751 deaths related to the virus. Health officials confirmed the deaths of a 53-year-old male from Mingo County, a 70-year-old male from Lewis County, and a 74-year-old male from Berkeley County.

State health officials are reporting 52 new cases of the U.K. Variant in the past 24 hours. Throughout the pandemic, the WV DHHR has now confirmed a combined total of 1,287 variant cases. With the new U.K. variant cases, West Virginia now has 1,053 cases of that variant. No new cases of the other three variants have been confirmed since yesterday, leaving those totals at five cases of the South African Variant, three cases of the Brazilian Variant and 226 cases of the California Variant.

As of Thursday, May 13, the state has received a total of 2,817,189 confirmatory lab results for COVID-19 with a daily percent positivity rate of 4.59% and a cumulative rate of 5.13%. Health officials say 148,159 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

The WV DHHR says 823,833 West Virginians have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Of those, 687,720 people have been fully vaccinated. Following the CDC and FDA approval to expand emergency use authorization for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to 12-to-15-year-olds, health officials say the Mountain State will now immediately begin offering the vaccine to West Virginians in that age group.

The West Virginia Joint Interagency Task Force for COVID-19 Vaccines will be coordinating the effort throughout the state. The WV DHHR says the Task Force will have assistance in this effort from partners such as the West Virginia Department of Education, local health departments, pharmacies and several other groups and organizations.

WV County Alert System Map as of May 13, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

According to the County Alert System map, Hampshire County has moved back into red after two days with no red counties on the map. Orange counties include Logan, Lincoln, Putnam, Jackson, Calhoun, Braxton, Nicholas, Mercer, Berkeley, Pleasants, Wetzel and Marshall counties.

Counties listed in gold on the map include Raleigh, Boone, Mingo, Wayne, Clay, Randolph, Gilmer, Wirt, Tyler, Marion, Morgan and Jefferson counties. The map shows Doddridge, Ritchie, Roane, Kanawha, McDowell, Wyoming, Fayette, Greenbrier and Webster counties in yellow.

The remaining 21 of the state’s 55 counties are in green.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases per county include:

Barbour (1,436), Berkeley (12,397), Boone (2,043), Braxton (932), Brooke (2,196), Cabell (8,701), Calhoun (347), Clay (506), Doddridge (599), Fayette (3,448), Gilmer (857), Grant (1,279), Greenbrier (2,806), Hampshire (1,837), Hancock (2,805), Hardy (1,529), Harrison (5,732), Jackson (2,125), Jefferson (4,620), Kanawha (14,976), Lewis (1,199), Lincoln (1,478), Logan (3,138), Marion (4,454), Marshall (3,468), Mason (2,006), McDowell (1,573), Mercer (4,856), Mineral (2,860), Mingo (2,579), Monongalia (9,203), Monroe (1,140), Morgan (1,184), Nicholas (1,704), Ohio (4,216), Pendleton (703), Pleasants (893), Pocahontas (663), Preston (2,912), Putnam (5,166), Raleigh (6,790), Randolph (2,610), Ritchie (708), Roane (633), Summers (825), Taylor (1,229), Tucker (528), Tyler (718), Upshur (1,875), Wayne (3,098), Webster (490), Wetzel (1,345), Wirt (425), Wood (7,788), Wyoming (1,998).

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties:

Barbour County

3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Ambrose Park, 25404 Mall Drive, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County

12:00 PM– 5:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Gilmer County

7:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Minnie Hamilton Health System – WACO Center, 186 Hospital Drive, Grantsville, WV

Hampshire County

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Hampshire County Health Department, 16189 Northwestern Turnpike, Augusta, WV

Hardy County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Hardy County Emergency Ambulance Authority, 17940 SR 55, Baker, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

4:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Moorefield High School, 401 N. Main Street, Moorefield, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Jefferson County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

Lincoln County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Logan County

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Tracy Vickers Community Center, 68 Boise Street, Chapmanville, WV

Mingo County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Delbarton Fire Department, County Highway 65/12, Delbarton, WV

Morgan County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Putnam County

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV (optional pre-registration: bit.ly/pchd-covid)

Raleigh County

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM – Bradley-Prosperity Volunteer Fire Department, 5950 Robert C. Byrd Drive, Bradley, WV

For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit the WV DHHR website.