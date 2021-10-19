More than $432K going to Legal Aid of West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) – Legal Services Corp. has awarded more than $400,000 to Legal Aid of West Virginia to help low-income residents who have legal problems.

U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia announced the funding, which totals $432,769, as part of the Pro Bono Innovation Fund.

“Ensuring every West Virginian has access to legal aid is vital,” said Manchin. “I am pleased the Legal Services Corporation is investing in the Legal Aid of West Virginia pro bono program to provide low-income West Virginians with legal services, and I will continue to advocate for resources that support every West Virginian in their time of need.”

Manchin and Capito said in a news release Monday that the funding will support and expand pro bono efforts and partnerships for low-income West Virginias who have civil legal issues.

“Programs like this provide West Virginians with access to the legal services they may need,” Capito said. “Integrating new technology into a statewide system will help streamline the delivery of resources to our state, assist with case management transition, and increase availability of legal services to low income communities across West Virginia.”