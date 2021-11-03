More than $65M announced for West Virginia hazard mitigation projects

MARLINTON, WV (AP) – Several West Virginia towns are receiving federal funding for hazard mitigation projects.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice held ceremonies Tuesday in Marlinton and Alderson to announce over $41.5 million in funding. Earlier in the day, another $24.3 million was announced at events in Oak Hill and Craigsville, for a total of $65.8 million.

Justice says some West Virginia communities “caught a real cannonball to the stomach with the 2016 flood.” But he said the funding announced Tuesday will help prepare for the future.

The funds are made available through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Community Development Block Grant Mitigation Program.