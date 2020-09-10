More than $7.5 Million in CARES Act funding for low-income housing

WASHINGTON D.C. (WOWK) – Some West Virginia communities will be awarded Community Development Block Grants from the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Congresswoman Carol Miller (R-WV) made the announcement today, Sept. 10. The 11 Community Development Block Grants, totaling $7,589,437, are funded by the CARES Act money passed by Congress earlier this year.
Miller says the money will be used to help localities provide good-quality housing options and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic
The following communities will receive grant money:
- Beckley City: $114,936
- Charleston: $285,865
- Huntington: $264,852
- Martinsburg: $124,132
- Morgantown: $207,243
- Parkersburg: $160,041
- Vienna City: $56,370
- Weirton: $96,478
- Wheeling: $171,007
- WV Nonentitlement: $6,108,513
