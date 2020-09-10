More than $7.5 Million in CARES Act funding for low-income housing

West Virginia

by: Ashley Haycraft

Posted:

WASHINGTON D.C. (WOWK) – Some West Virginia communities will be awarded Community Development Block Grants from the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Congresswoman Carol Miller (R-WV) made the announcement today, Sept. 10. The 11 Community Development Block Grants, totaling $7,589,437, are funded by the CARES Act money passed by Congress earlier this year.

Miller says the money will be used to help localities provide good-quality housing options and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic

The following communities will receive grant money:

  • Beckley City: $114,936
  • Charleston: $285,865
  • Huntington: $264,852
  • Martinsburg: $124,132
  • Morgantown: $207,243
  • Parkersburg: $160,041
  • Vienna City: $56,370
  • Weirton: $96,478
  • Wheeling: $171,007
  • WV Nonentitlement: $6,108,513

