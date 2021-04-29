More than 7,100 active COVID-19 cases, one new death in WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Health officials in the Mountain State say active cases of COVID-19 are inching back up after dipping below 7,000 for one day on Tuesday. This morning, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 7,153 active cases, up slightly from Wednesday.

The WV DHHR also says one additional West Virginian has died in connection to COVID-19. Health officials confirmed the death of a 69-year old male from Harrison County.

The Mountain State’s total number of COVID-19 related deaths throughout the pandemic is 2,674.

WV COVID-19 data for April 29, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

Health officials say 432 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in West Virginia in the past 24 hours, bringing the state to 152,733 cases reported since the pandemic began. Of the state’s 7,153 active cases 274 West Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. According to the WV DHHR, 78 patients are in ICU and 26 patients are on ventilators.

The state has received a total of 2,705,821 confirmatory lab tests for COVID-19 with a current daily percent positivity rate of 4.43% and a cumulative rate of 5.16%. A total of 142,906 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

The WV DHHR says 576,679 West Virginians have now been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and a total of 707,329 people in the state have received their first dose of the vaccine. People can pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccine at vaccinate.wv.gov.

WV County Alert System map for April 29, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

According to the WV DHHR map, Wetzel and Berkeley counties are currently in red. The six counties in orange include Putnam, Boone, Raleigh, Hardy, Morgan and Jefferson.

The map lists several counties in gold, including Mingo, Wayne, Jackson, Kanawha, Gilmer, Nicholas, Greenbrier, Mineral, and Marshall Counties. Yellow counties include Mercer, Monroe, Fayette, Braxton, Wirt, Pleasants, Brooke, Marion, Doddridge, Barbour and Hampshire counties.

Confirmed cases per county include:

Barbour (1,395), Berkeley (12,016), Boone (1,944), Braxton (891), Brooke (2,156), Cabell (8,572), Calhoun (283), Clay (470), Doddridge (569), Fayette (3,348), Gilmer (762), Grant (1,255), Greenbrier (2,728), Hampshire (1,755), Hancock (2,742), Hardy (1,494), Harrison (5,546), Jackson (1,982), Jefferson (4,496), Kanawha (14,521), Lewis (1,151), Lincoln (1,434), Logan (3,013), Marion (4,293), Marshall (3,352), Mason (1,972), McDowell (1,535), Mercer (4,666), Mineral (2,812), Mingo (2,486), Monongalia (9,075), Monroe (1,105), Morgan (1,120), Nicholas (1,568), Ohio (4,117), Pendleton (697), Pleasants (854), Pocahontas (659), Preston (2,842), Putnam (4,962), Raleigh (6,529), Randolph (2,523), Ritchie (678), Roane (595), Summers (789), Taylor (1,207), Tucker (523), Tyler (681), Upshur (1,841), Wayne (2,981), Webster (469), Wetzel (1,270), Wirt (389), Wood (7,662), Wyoming (1,958).

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties:

Barbour County

3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg, WV

4:30 PM – 8:00 PM, Dorothy McCormack Building, 2000 Foundation Way, Martinsburg, WV

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Ambrose Park, 25404 Mall Drive, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County

10:00 AM– 2:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Gilmer County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Minnie Hamilton Health System – WACO Center, 921 Mineral Road, Glenville, WV

Hampshire County

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Hampshire County Health Department, 16189 Northwestern Turnpike, Augusta, WV

Hardy County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Hardy County Emergency Ambulance Authority, 17940 SR 55, Baker, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

4:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Moorefield High School, 401 N. Main Street, Moorefield, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Jefferson County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

Lincoln County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mingo County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Delbarton Fire Department, County Highway 65/12, Delbarton, WV

Morgan County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, The Blue-First United Methodist Church, 440 Fearnow Road, Berkeley Springs, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Putnam County

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV (pre-registration: bit.ly/pchd-covid)

Ritchie County

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Ritchie Regional, 136 S. Penn Avenue, Harrisville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

For more information on additional free COVID-19 testing across the state, visit the WV DHHR website.