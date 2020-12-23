More vaccine doses arrive in WV as COVID-19 numbers increase

This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. University of Hong Kong scientists claim to have the first evidence of someone being reinfected with the virus that causes COVID-19. They said Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 that genetic tests show a 33-year-old man returning to Hong Kong from a trip to Spain in mid-August had a different strain of the coronavirus than the one he’d previously been infected with in March. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia’s daily positivity rate for COVID-19 continues to rise as more doses of the vaccine arrive in the Mountain State.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, 1,199 new COVID-19 cases bring the state’s current daily percent positivity rate to 11.51%, up from 10.70% reported yesterday. The cumulative rate is 4.46%.

West Virginia has also received more doses of the vaccines, according to the WV DHHR website. The state says they now have 60,875 doses, up nearly 40,000 from the 21,075 shipped to the state as of Tuesday, Dec. 22.

WV COVID-19 data for Dec. 23, 2020 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The WV DHHR also says 23 more West Virginians have died due to the virus, raising the state’s total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 1,194.

Health officials confirmed the deaths of a 74-year old female from Hampshire County, an 80-year old male from Cabell County, a 71-year old female from Morgan County, an 80-year old male from Wood County, a 61-year old male from Mason County, an 84-year old female from Hancock County, a 69-year old female from Mineral County, a 61-year old female from Kanawha County, a 97-year old female from Ritchie County, a 61-year old female from Marshall County, a 99-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 78-year old male from Mineral County, a 74-year old male from Mineral County, a 78-year old male from Kanawha County, a 91-year old female from Raleigh County, a 67-year old male from Marshall County, a 78-year old male from Clay County, a 69-year old female from Kanawha County, an 81-year old female from Putnam County, a 71-year old female from Taylor County, a 91-year old male from Cabell County, an 82-year old male from Monongalia County and a 97-year old female from Jackson County.

West Virginia has reported a total of 75,936 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. Of those cases, 22,826 remain active, 737 people are currently hospitalized and 51,916 West virginians have recovered.

WV County Alert System map for Dec. 23, 2020 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The WV DHHR says 47 of the state’s 55 counties are now red or orange on the County Alert System map. Counties in red include Boone, Mingo, Logan, Wayne, Lincoln, Cabell, Mason, Jackson, Wood, Wirt, Ritchie, Pleasants, Doddridge, Tyler, Wetzel, Marshall, Ohio, Brooke, Hancock, Monongalia, Preston, Taylor, Harrison, Upshur, Braxton, Clay, Mercer, Greenbrier, Pendleton, Grant, Hardy, Mineral, Hampshire, Morgan, Berkeley and Jefferson counties.

The map lists McDowell, Wyoming, Raleigh, Fayette, Kanawha, Putnam, Nicholas, Monroe, Lewis, Barbour and Marion counties in orange. Three counties are gold, four are yellow and Randolph County remains the only county in green.

COVID-19 Cases per county include:

Barbour (630), Berkeley (5,460), Boone (957), Braxton (240), Brooke (1,226), Cabell (4,683), Calhoun (117), Clay (239), Doddridge (216), Fayette (1,562), Gilmer (319), Grant (690), Greenbrier (1,221), Hampshire (844), Hancock (1,631), Hardy (677), Harrison (2,545), Jackson (1,038), Jefferson (2,131), Kanawha (7,984), Lewis (433), Lincoln (678), Logan (1,483), Marion (1,528), Marshall (1,810), Mason (920), McDowell (856), Mercer (2,353), Mineral (2,023), Mingo (1,289), Monongalia (4,826), Monroe (565), Morgan (560), Nicholas (584), Ohio (2,305), Pendleton (241), Pleasants (317), Pocahontas (327), Preston (1,407), Putnam (2,743), Raleigh (2,434), Randolph (1,028), Ritchie (301), Roane (268), Summers (375), Taylor (609), Tucker (280), Tyler (293), Upshur (756), Wayne (1,555), Webster (121), Wetzel (616), Wirt (188), Wood (4,391), Wyoming (1,063).