More victims hiring attorney in VA hospital death cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Homicides inside the VA Hospital in Clarksburg will be the top priority next week when Congress returns to Washington. That’s the promise from West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin who serves on the Veterans Affairs Committee.

Meanwhile, a Charleston lawyer is now representing the families of four veterans who died at the hospital as a result of homicides. He says he’s also hearing from other families who lost loved ones at the VA under mysterious circumstances. There could be 10 or more victims.

“They should be doing a root-cause analysis on each one of these to find out what happened, or what could have happened. And the fact that we have this many deaths over this time period, is truly, almost as astounding as knowing someone was doing it willfully,” said Tony O’Dell, attorney for four VA victims’ families.

“I can assure you next week when we go back, that will be the first thing we take up in the VA Committee. I did not know… the most troubling thing to me was, they knew in February it was a homicide. We had to find out from the press. What are they trying to work?” said Sen. Joe Manchin, (D-West Virginia).

Senator Manchin wants more information from the Inspector General from the Veterans Administration, who is leading the investigation. The FBI and the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of West Virginia are also involved in the case.

Related Stories