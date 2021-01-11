More WV counties drop from red

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – More counties in the Mountain State are going from red to orange on the County Alert System Map with 42 counties remaining red, 11 in orange and two in gold.

WV County Alert System map for Jan. 11, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says counties in orange include Cabell, Putnam, Kanawha, Fayette, Roane, Calhoun, Webster, Lewis, Tucker, Monongalia and Pleasants counties. Clay and McDowell Counties are listed as gold.

Health officials say 12 more West Virginians, including a 100-year-old, have died in connection to COVID-19, bringing the state’s total deaths related to the virus to 1,594.

The WV DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 92-year-old male from Hancock County, an 84-year-old male from Wayne County, an 87-year-old female from Fayette County, an 88-year-old female from Berkeley County, a 78-year-old female from Hancock County, a 75-year-old male from Hancock County, an 81-year-old male from Hancock County, a 100-year-old male from Ohio County, an 85-year-old female from Fayette County, an 87-year-old male from Lewis County, a 60-year-old male from Cabell County, and a 57-year-old male from Wood County.

West Virginia COVID-19 data as of Jan. 11, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The state is reporting 1,070 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours as of 10 a.m. Jan. 11, with a record of 29,257 active cases. According to health officials, 755 West Virginians are in the hospital with the virus, and 212 of those are in the ICU. A record number of 104 patients are on a ventilator.

According to the WV DHHR, the state has received a total number of 1,654,561 confirmatory lab results for COVID-19 with a total of 102,282 positive cases throughout the pandemic. The current daily percent positivity rate is 8.77% and the cumulative percent positivity rate continues to rise, reported at 5.38% this morning.

Of the 109,440 COVID-19 vaccine doses the state has received so far, 92,070 have been administered.

Confirmed cases per county include:

Barbour (1,083), Berkeley (7,538), Boone (1,215), Braxton (632), Brooke (1,643), Cabell (6,066), Calhoun (174), Clay (286), Doddridge (316), Fayette (2,052), Gilmer (494), Grant (879), Greenbrier (1,877), Hampshire (1,164), Hancock (2,173), Hardy (995), Harrison (3,681), Jackson (1,392), Jefferson (2,795), Kanawha (9,776), Lewis (654), Lincoln (947), Logan (1,965), Marion (2,546), Marshall (2,421), Mason (1,218), McDowell (1,091), Mercer (3,508), Mineral (2,259), Mingo (1,656), Monongalia (6,110), Monroe (756), Morgan (781), Nicholas (834), Ohio (2,884), Pendleton (405), Pleasants (690), Pocahontas (419), Preston (2,024), Putnam (3,335), Raleigh (3,323), Randolph (1,565), Ritchie (462), Roane (361), Summers (574), Taylor (846), Tucker (406), Tyler (441), Upshur (1,180), Wayne (1,972), Webster (195), Wetzel (816), Wirt (268), Wood (5,806), and Wyoming (1,333).

For information on free COVID-19 testing in West Virginia and additional periodic and pharmacy testing events, visit the WV DHHR website.