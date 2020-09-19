More WV counties turn red; school activities to curtail

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — There continues to be concern at the capitol, about the statewide spread of COVID-19 the state now has 297 deaths, and more than 33-hundred active cases. By Friday five counties had landed in the red, on the state’s color coded map. Critics say the governor’s maps are confusing, but he says his approach has been very cautious, and touts that other states have adopted a version of it.

“None of us want to awaken to a situation where we’ve got a bunch of kids sick. And God forbid, you know, die. And so in all of this we’re just doing every single thing we possibly can,” said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

The Governor says a request from Kanawha County and the Charleston Area Medical Center for two field hospitals is being considered. But county leaders say their initial request was back in April, and like many requests, it has taken too long.

“He didn’t have a mask mandate. He was telling people to go eat at Bob Evans. He wasn’t taking it seriously. And even though West Virginia was best in the country back then, what we saw was people letting their guard down They were getting relaxed and now we are worst in the country,” said Commissioner Ben Salango, (D) Nominee for WV Governor.

New numbers out today say the state actually has the second highest rate of spread in the nation. In another development, WorkForce West Virginia says the state’s unemployment rate is now fifth lowest in the nation, although it continues to get complaints from people not getting their checks.

“The COVID-19 situation remains fluid, in West Virginia. The next big development will by 5pm Saturday when the new color-coded map is released. That will dictate the allowable school activities for the coming week,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.