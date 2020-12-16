More WV counties turning red or orange

WV County Alert System map for Dec. 16, 2020 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia’s County Alert System map is now showing 17 counties in red. 41 counties in the state are either red or orange.

Those counties in red include Mason, Clay, Greenbrier, Wood, Pleasants, Ritchie, Tyler, Brooke, Hancock, Preston, Hardy, Grant, Mineral, Hampshire, Morgan, Berkeley and Jefferson counties.

Counties in orange include Cabell, Wayne, Mingo, Lincoln, Putnam, Boone, Kanawha, Wyoming, Raleigh, Mercer, Webster, Nicholas, Pocahontas, Jackson, Wirt, Gilmer, Doddridge, Harrison, Barbour, Monongalia, Marion, Wetzel, Marshall and Ohio. The map shows Pendleton, Tucker, Taylor, Lewis, Braxton, Calhoun, Mingo, Fayette and Calhoun counties in gold. Two counties are in yellow and three are green.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says 27 more West Virginians have died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 1,039 deaths.

Health officials confirmed the deaths of a 53-year-old female from Cabell County, a 92-year-old female from Wyoming County, a 76-year-old male from Brooke County, a 76-year-old female from Lewis County, a 79-year-old male from Hardy County, an 82-year-old male from Greenbrier County, a 76-year-old male from Brooke County, an 81-year-old female from Ohio County, a 69-year-old male from Ohio County, an 83-year-old male from Hancock County, a 75-year-old male from Mercer County, a 62-year-old male from Marshall County, a 79-year-old male from Wetzel County, a 73-year-old male from Wetzel County, an 87-year-old male from Morgan County, a 92-year-old female from Marion County, a 66-year-old female from Greenbrier County, an 85-year-old female from Wood County, a 90-year-old male from Pocahontas County, a 73-year-old female from Marshall County, an 88-year-old female from Marshall County, an 84-year-old female from Cabell County, a 73-year-old male from Kanawha County, an 82-year-old male from Putnam County, a 64-year-old male from Kanawha County, an 83-year-old female from Berkeley County, and a 68-year-old male from Kanawha County.

The WV DHHR is reporting 1,141 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 66,849 cases throughout the pandemic. 21,260 of those cases are active, 766 people are currently in the hospital and 44,550 West Virginians have recovered.

WV COVID-19 data for Dec. 16, 2020 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The state’s daily percent positivity rate has gone back into the double digits, with a rate of 10.27%. the cumulative percent is 4.18%.

Confirmed cases per county include:

Barbour (575), Berkeley (4,745), Boone (841), Braxton (187), Brooke (1,069), Cabell (4,134), Calhoun (112), Clay (211), Doddridge (178), Fayette (1,407), Gilmer (258), Grant (606), Greenbrier (963), Hampshire (682), Hancock (1,378), Hardy (553), Harrison (2,123), Jackson (941), Jefferson (1,914), Kanawha (7,282), Lewis (359), Lincoln (578), Logan (1,261), Marion (1,310), Marshall (1,711), Mason (836), McDowell (755), Mercer (1,935), Mineral (1,900), Mingo (1,151), Monongalia (4,319), Monroe (491), Morgan (482), Nicholas (521), Ohio (2,067), Pendleton (193), Pleasants (219), Pocahontas (303), Preston (1,147), Putnam (2,528), Raleigh (2,166), Randolph (947), Ritchie (265), Roane (244), Summers (334), Taylor (516), Tucker (244), Tyler (250), Upshur (661), Wayne (1,391), Webster (111), Wetzel (541), Wirt (164), Wood (3,813), Wyoming (977).

The WV DHHR says free COVID-19 testing events scheduled for today, Wednesday, Dec. 16, at the following locations:

Berkeley County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

Hardy County

8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Moorefield High School, 401 N. Main Street, Moorefield WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

4:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Hardy County Emergency Ambulance Authority, 17940 SR 55, Baker, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Harrison County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department, 330 West Main Street, Clarksburg, WV (by appointment; 304-623-9308 and pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Logan County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Marshall County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mason County

5:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Wahama High School, 1 White Falcon Way, Mason, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mingo County

10:00 AM – 1:30 PM, Hurley Drug Company, 210 Logan Street, Williamson, WV

Ohio County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 355 Fire House Lane, Valley Grove, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Warwood Fire Station #9, 1301 Richland Avenue, Wheeling, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Wheeling Island Fire Station #5, 11 North Wabash Street, Wheeling, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Taylor County

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, First Baptist Church, 2034 Webster Pike Route, 119 South, Grafton, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

Wirt County

8:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Coplin Health Systems, 483 Court Street, Elizabeth, WV (pre-registration www.ipsumcovidresults.com)

Health officials say testing is also scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 17 in Berkeley, Boone, Hampshire, Hardy, Jackson, Mingo, Ohio, Putnam, Taylor, and Wayne counties.

For more on free COVID-19 testing in the Mountain State, visit the WV DHHR website.