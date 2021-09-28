Morgan County trial starts for man in killing of girlfriend’s daughter

BERKELEY SPRINGS, WV (AP) – Testimony has begun in West Virginia in the trial of a man accused of killing his girlfriend’s daughter.

News outlets report prosecutors began presenting their case Monday in Morgan County Circuit Court in the trial of Andy J. McCauley Jr. He’s charged with first-degree murder and concealment of a body in the May 2019 death of Riley Crossman.

The 15-year-old Crossman’s decomposed body was found alongside a road in Berkeley County. Crossman’s high school had contacted her mother a week earlier about her absence from school.

The trial was postponed from April after McCauley was exposed in jail to someone who had tested positive for COVID-19.