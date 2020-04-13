Morgantown Girl Scout earns highest scouting honor

CHARLESTON, WV (WBOY) – One Morgantown Girl Scout has received the highest honor a Girl Scout can achieve: The Gold Award, girl scout officials announced.

Natalie Wonsettler

Natalie Wonsettler, an Ambassador in the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council, developed a project to educate school children about the importance of general eye screenings and created an event that included free screenings and packets for volunteers to help educate others, according to a news release.

“Earning the Girl Scout Gold Award is truly a remarkable achievement, and Natalie exemplifies leadership in all its forms,” said Beth Casey, chief executive officer of the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond. “She saw a need in her community and took action. Her extraordinary dedication, perseverance and leadership is making the world a better place,” Casey said.

The Girl Scout Gold Award, the highest achievement a Girl Scout can earn, acknowledges the power behind each Gold Award Girl Scout’s dedication to not only empowering and bettering herself, but also to making the world a better place for others, the news release said.

