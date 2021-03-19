Morgantown man and PA associate indicted on federal charges related to U.S. Capitol insurrection

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A West Virginia restaurant owner and his associate from Pennsylvania, who were arrested earlier this week for their involvement in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, in January, have now been indicted by a federal grand jury.

George Tanios, 39 of Morgantown and Julian Khater, 32 of State College, Pa., were both indicted on ten counts:

-Conspiracy to impede or injure an officer

-Assault on a federal officer with a dangerous weapon and aiding abetting

-Civil disorder

-Obstruction of an official proceeding

-Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon and causing significant bodily injury

-Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon and causing significant bodily injury

-Engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon and causing significant bodily injury

-Act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings

George Tanios

The pair were originally charged with: three counts of Assault on a Federal Officer with a Dangerous Weapon; Conspiracy to Injure an Officer; Civil Disorder; Obstructing or Impeding Any Official Proceeding; Physical violence on restricted grounds, while carrying dangerous weapon and resulting in significant bodily injury; Violent entry and disorderly conduct, act of physical violence on Capitol Grounds; and Aiding and Abetting.

Khater is alleged to have taken a can of chemical spray from a backpack Tanios was wearing and spraying several law enforcement officers with it, including U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died the next day.

You can read the full indictment here.

Tanios remains in the Central Regional Jail, in Braxton County, on a federal detention order. He is scheduled to be back in court on the morning of Monday, March 22, for a detention hearing, after his attorney asked that the hearing be delayed.