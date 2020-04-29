Morgantown man charged after asking for pictures of “dirty underwear” from teenager

MORGANTOWN, WV (WBOY) — A Morgantown man has been arrested in Granville after allegedly requesting “dirty underwear” and soliciting a minor who turned out to be an undercover police officer.
On April 24, an officer with the Granville Police Department, acting as a 14-year-old girl, began an electronic communication with a man from Morgantown, according to a criminal complaint.
Over the course of several days, the officer spoke with William Colby Wilson, 36, of Morgantown, over Snapchat, and the conversation became sexually explicit, officers said.
Wilson, who believed he was talking to a 14-year-old girl, “enticed the undercover officer to engage in sexually explicit conduct,” and gave instructions over the chats on “how to masturbate for him,” according to the complaint.
Later, Wilson told the officer to “send pictures of the ‘dirty underwear,'” and said he had girls aged 10 to 18 mail him their dirty underwear, officers said.
Wilson is charged with soliciting a minor via computer. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail, with bail set at $75,000.
