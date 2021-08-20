Countdown to WVU Football Season Opener All Roads Lead to Mountaineer Game Day
September 04 2021 03:30 pm

Morgantown man charged in U.S. Capitol insurrection released to home confinement

West Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

George Tanios

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A Morgantown businessman who has been jailed since March, following his arrest related to the January U.S. Capitol insurrection, is set to be released on bond.

Friday, in Washington, D.C., U.S. District Judge Thomas Hogan granted Tanios’ motion for release on a personal recognizance bond in the “High-Intensity Supervision Program.”

As conditions of that release, Tanios will be on home incarceration, in West Virginia, under electronic monitoring.

Tanios has also agreed not to possess any weapons, not to use drugs and to turn over his passport.

The judge’s order also includes a provision for Tanios’ lawyers to petition the court, 30 days from now, for a release from home confinement for work purposes.

You can read the full motion here.

Alleged co-conspirator Julian Khater, of State College, Pa. and Tanios, the owner of Sandwich U., in Morgantown, are each facing a 10-count indictment related to the pepper-spraying of law enforcement officers at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

The bond decision comes 10 days after a ruling by a U.S. Court of Appeals that Judge Hogan should have granted Tanios bond at a hearing in May.

That same court ruled that Khater should remain behind bars.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS