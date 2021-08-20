Morgantown man charged in U.S. Capitol insurrection released to home confinement

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A Morgantown businessman who has been jailed since March, following his arrest related to the January U.S. Capitol insurrection, is set to be released on bond.

Friday, in Washington, D.C., U.S. District Judge Thomas Hogan granted Tanios’ motion for release on a personal recognizance bond in the “High-Intensity Supervision Program.”

As conditions of that release, Tanios will be on home incarceration, in West Virginia, under electronic monitoring.

Tanios has also agreed not to possess any weapons, not to use drugs and to turn over his passport.

The judge’s order also includes a provision for Tanios’ lawyers to petition the court, 30 days from now, for a release from home confinement for work purposes.

Alleged co-conspirator Julian Khater, of State College, Pa. and Tanios, the owner of Sandwich U., in Morgantown, are each facing a 10-count indictment related to the pepper-spraying of law enforcement officers at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

The bond decision comes 10 days after a ruling by a U.S. Court of Appeals that Judge Hogan should have granted Tanios bond at a hearing in May.

That same court ruled that Khater should remain behind bars.