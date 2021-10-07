Morgantown man charged with killing grandson’s mother enters Alfred plea

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The man charged in the murder of Alexa Randolph has entered an Alfred plea in Monongalia County on Tuesday.

Gary Smith II

According to the Monongalia County Prosecutor’s Office, Gary Smith II, entered the plea before Monongalia County Circuit Judge Susan Tucker and Prosecutor Perri DeChristopher.

In taking the Alfred plea, Smith agrees that the state had enough evidence to convict him on the charge of first-degree murder if the case had gone to trial; however, he does not have to admit guilt in the incident, according to the prosecutor’s office.

As a result of the plea, Smith will receive a determinate sentence of life in prison with mercy, which means Smith may be eligible for parole after 15 years, the prosecutor’s office said.

Despite the sentence being set, a sentencing hearing will take place before Tucker at a later date in order for the victims to speak and prepare victim impact statements, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Smith remains in North Central Regional Jail.