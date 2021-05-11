Morgantown Police Department investigating death of WVU student

MORGANTOWN, WV (WBOY) — The Morgantown Police Department is investigating an incident that resulted in the death of a West Virginia University student.

According to the City of Morgantown, the student, a man, died in an incident that happened at Central Place Apartments on Baird Street.

WVU released the following statement on the incident.

“Any time a member of our University family passes away, we feel the loss deeply and mourn together as a campus community. The Morgantown Police Department notified us of an off-campus incident which resulted in the death of a student, and we are working with the department as its investigation continues. We have reached out to the student’s family to offer support and assistance. We also want students on and off campus to know that counselors are available through the Carruth Center right now for anyone who needs to talk. The phone number is tel:304-293-4431, or students may also choose to text WVU to 741741 to reach the Crisis Text Line. The Faculty and Staff Assistance Program is also available to provide support to WVU employees.” West Virginia University statement