Morgantown Police respond to report of armed man in Ruby Memorial Hospital parking lot

MORGANTOWN, WV (WBOY) – Morgantown Police responded to a report of an armed man who barricaded himself inside of a vehicle in the parking lot of Ruby Memorial Hospital Thursday morning, according to a press release.

The release stated police responded to the incident at approximately 9 a.m. When police arrived on scene, they found a 30-year-old man who was reported to be in mental distress, according to the release. Police said the man was armed with a handgun in a locked vehicle.

The release stated officers and hospital security personnel evacuated the surrounding area, and officers were able to contact the armed man and “establish a dialogue” with him. Following a discussion with the officers, the man consented to go with medical personnel for an evaluation, according to the release.

Police stated that as a result of the incident, officers seized a handgun and a rifle. Officers said there were no injuries during the incident, and no arrests are currently pending.

Photo of scene at Ruby Memorial Hospital on Thursday, provided by a WBOY viewer

Photo of scene at Ruby Memorial Hospital on Thursday, provided by a WBOY viewer

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories