Morrisey asks Mountaineers to not hoard potential COVID-19 drug

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey went public today, asking West Virginians to not hoard prescription drugs that could help combat the coronavirus.



The Board of Pharmacy recently published an emergency rule in cooperation with the West Virginia Board of Medicine and Board of Osteopathic Medicine asking prescription drugs chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine to only be given to those “with a current, legitimate medical need.”



Morrisey issued a statement Friday asking residents to not hoard what he describes as “precious drug products.”



“Every individual should refrain from hoarding any drug product or equipment that could help our state defeat the coronavirus pandemic,” he says. “I applaud the Board of Pharmacy for implementing its emergency rule. Any medication that has the potential to treat coronavirus must be in enough supply for those who need it most.”



After receiving word of some prescribers writing prescriptions for these drugs “for undiagnosed family, friends and coworkers” Morrisey says he and the Board of Pharmacy grew concerned over a shortage of the medication.



Not only does the emergency rule limit chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine prescriptions to patients with a written diagnosis from a prescriber, it also limits prescriptions to no more than 30 tablets with no refills permitted. Exemptions can be made for those already taking the medication prior to the rule.



The emergency rule took effect Saturday.