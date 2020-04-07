Morrisey continues investigation into hospital closure, reveals concerns about WARN Act

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Attorney General continues to investigate whether Fairmont Regional Medical Center ownership provided required advance notice of any mass layoff to employees.



Attorney General Patrick Morrisey received multiple complaints indicating Fairmont Regional’s owner, Alecto Healthcare Services, may have closed before a mandatory notice period. The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act require certain employers to provide a 60-day notice to affected employees and the chief elected official of the local government in which the closing will occur.



If reports of an early closing are accurate, it may entitle certain local governments to a civil penalty of up to $500 for each day of the violation.



“The 60-day notice mandated by federal law is an important requirement,” Morrisey says. “It is vital for affected employees who must transition and crucial for local governments left to cope with the economic impact. Prompt action against any business that allegedly violates this law helps ensure future compliance.”



The Attorney General revealed his concern in a recent letter to the Marion County Commission and Fairmont Mayor Brad Merrifield. He requests local officials to give immediate consideration to an investigation and potential pursuit of civil penalties. Importantly, all allegations must be proven in a court of law.



Federal law provides the relevant locality with jurisdiction to pursue any potential penalty.



Any Fairmont Regional employee with complaints related to wage payment and fringe benefit issues should submit an official request for assistance to the West Virginia Division of Labor. The complaint form can be completed online at labor.wv.gov.