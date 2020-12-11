WV AG Patrick Morrisey says office received death threats over suit to overturn presidential election results

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morriesy is speaking out regarding recent death threats made toward his office. He says the threats are linked to his decision to join an amicus brief urging the U.S. Supreme Court to consider alleged irregularities and unconstitutional actions the 2020 presidential election.

Morrisey says Capitol Police have been notified of the threats.

“Threats of violence have no place in a civil society,” Morrisey said. “We appreciate hearing the broad and diverse views of our constituents, however, we will not tolerate threats to our staff. Death threats are very serious, and we will not hesitate to turn over any such report to Capitol Police for investigation.

According to Morrisey, his office staff received two death threats Thursday. He reported one caller allegedly threatened to “to slit the throat of an office receptionist,” and the other called for potential execution of anyone who assisted in the filing, including the Attorney General.

“Our office cherishes its hard-working staff, who have been working tirelessly this week to hear out concerned constituents and respond in an appropriate manner. These dedicated public servants do not deserve death threats,” Morrisey said.

The suit was filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton earlier this week, saying essentially the four battleground states violated their own election laws in making accomodation for coronavirus voting procedures during the November 3 presidential election.