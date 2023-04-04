CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Another West Virginia republican has announced he is running for the state’s top office.

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced his official bid for the office today, Tuesday, April 4, 2023.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Today, I come before you with a clear purpose and a conservative record that’s second to none. I am seeking the Republican nomination for Governor of West Virginia,” said Morrisey.

Morrisey spoke about his bid today at a press conference in Harpers Ferry. He has served as West Virginia’s attorney general for the past decade after being elected to the position in 2012. In that time, Morrisey has been involved in several national lawsuits with other attorneys general and won several lawsuit settlements against drug companies in the opioid epidemic.

He says if elected, he plans to focus on jobs, education, economic and workforce growth, combating the state’s opioid epidemic, and opposing what he calls “woke, anti-freedom forces.”

Morrisey joins auto dealership magnate Chris Miller, Secretary of State Mac Warner, Del. Moore Capito, State Auditor J.B. McCuskey and Rashida Yost in the republican race.