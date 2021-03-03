Most common Metro Valley consumer complaints: Communications, auto repairs and sales

FILE – This file photo shows an LED-illuminated wireless router in Philadelphia. Researchers at a cybersecurity firm say they have identified vulnerabilities in software widely used by millions of connected devices…flaws that could be exploited by hackers to penetrate business and home computer networks and disrupt them. Potentially affected devices from an estimated 150 manufacturers range from networked thermometers to “smart” plugs and printers to office routers and healthcare appliances to components of industrial control systems. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—On Wednesday, West Virginia’s Attorney General announced the top consumer complaints for Cabell, Kanawha, Putnam, and Wayne counties received in 2020.



“Our office’s Consumer Protection Division works tirelessly to review consumer complaints of all shapes and sizes,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Our office recognizes its role to vigorously protect consumers from scams and predatory business practices. Our attorneys and staff work diligently to resolve consumers’ complaints.”

Assembled from written consumer complaints filed with the Consumer Protection Division, the list does not include phone calls from customers who did not follow up with written complaints, and it doesn’t include reports of scams, though the topic is a frequently-reported issue.

At the top of the list? Internet services. In fact, communications complaints, in general, made up one-fifth of received complaints.



The 2020 top complaint categories for the area were:

Internet services Cable TV Used vehicle repairs General sales Cell phone devices and services Used vehicles Landlord/tenant issues Home repairs Telephone services

The Attorney General’s office also encouraged people to educate themselves about their rights and responsibilities should they encounter problems as a consumer.

The Attorney General encourages consumers to educate themselves about their rights and responsibilities so they do not encounter similar problems. This means being wary if a business uses high-pressure sales tactics, refuses to put terms in writing, or demands the consumer surrender personal information such as Social Security numbers or banking information.

Consumers who believe they may have been the victim of a scam or taken advantage of should contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-368-8808, call the Eastern Panhandle Consumer Protection Office in Martinsburg at 304-267-0239 or visit the office online at www.wvago.gov.