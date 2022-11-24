Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in West Virginia using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Nov. 1 to Nov. 11. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was collected at 32 count sites in West Virginia. States with less than 10 count sites were not included in rankings for each bird.

Project FeederWatch, a citizen science project where participants collect data on birds at their feeders, was founded in Ontario by Erica Dunn and the Long Point Bird Observatory in 1976. The project partnered with the Cornell Lab of Ornithology after 10 years to scale the project across the U.S. and Canada and now has over 20,000 participants.

The data Project FeederWatch collects is used by scientists to understand trends in bird populations. If you would like to participate as a FeederWatcher you can learn more about the project here.

Read on to see which birds are most commonly seen in your state.

1 / 47Canva

#41. Turkey Vulture (tie)

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 3%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. New Jersey: 3%

— #1. Delaware: 3%

— #1. West Virginia: 3%

— #4. Maryland: 2%

— #4. Virginia: 2%

2 / 47Canva

#41. Red-tailed Hawk (tie)

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 3%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Nebraska: 12%

— #2. Idaho: 9%

— #3. Kansas: 8%

— #4. New Jersey: 7%

— #5. Tennessee: 6%

3 / 47Canva

#41. Red-headed Woodpecker (tie)

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 3%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Arkansas: 7%

— #2. Delaware: 6%

— #2. Oklahoma: 6%

— #4. Kentucky: 5%

— #5. Missouri: 4

4 / 47Canva

#41. Pine Siskin (tie)

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 3%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. New Mexico: 20%

— #2. Utah: 15%

— #3. Idaho: 9%

— #4. Washington: 8%

— #4. Rhode Island: 8%

5 / 47Canva

#41. Eastern Towhee (tie)

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 3%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. North Carolina: 20%

— #2. Georgia: 19%

— #3. Tennessee: 17%

— #4. South Carolina: 10%

— #4. Alabama: 10%

6 / 47Canva

#41. Cooper’s Hawk (tie)

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 3%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Nevada: 47%

— #2. Arizona: 23%

— #3. Indiana: 14%

— #4. Illinois: 13%

— #5. Ohio: 11%

7 / 47Canva

#41. Brown Creeper

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 3%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Kentucky: 8%

— #1. Missouri: 8%

— #1. New Hampshire: 8%

— #4. Delaware: 6%

— #4. Iowa: 6%

8 / 47Canva

#40. Yellow-rumped Warbler

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 3%

– Average group size: 2.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Nevada: 67%

— #2. South Carolina: 33%

— #3. California: 30%

— #4. Georgia: 29%

— #5. Arizona: 20%

9 / 47Canva

#39. Rock Pigeon

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 3%

– Average group size: 4.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Nevada: 33%

— #2. Arizona: 18%

— #2. New Mexico: 18%

— #4. South Dakota: 13%

— #5. Montana: 12

10 / 47Canva

#38. Cedar Waxwing

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 3%

– Average group size: 12.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. South Dakota: 13%

— #2. Nebraska: 12%

— #3. Kentucky: 10%

— #3. Minnesota: 10%

— #3. North Dakota: 10%

11 / 47Canva

#34. Yellow-bellied Sapsucker (tie)

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 6%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Oklahoma: 12%

— #2. Tennessee: 11%

— #2. North Carolina: 11%

— #4. South Carolina: 8%

— #4. Georgia: 8%

12 / 47Canva

#34. Red-shouldered Hawk (tie)

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 6%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. North Carolina: 8%

— #1. Florida: 8%

— #1. Rhode Island: 8%

— #4. Virginia: 7%

— #4. Indiana: 7%

13 / 47Canva

#34. Red-breasted Nuthatch (tie)

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 6%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Alaska: 68%

— #2. South Dakota: 63%

— #3. Maine: 62%

— #4. Nebraska: 58%

— #4. Michigan: 58%

14 / 47Canva

#34. Golden-crowned Kinglet

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 6%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Kentucky: 8%

— #2. Arkansas: 7%

— #2. North Carolina: 7%

— #4. Georgia: 6%

— #4. West Virginia: 6%

15 / 47Canva

#33. White-crowned Sparrow

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 6%

– Average group size: 1.29

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Nevada: 93%

— #2. California: 61%

— #3. Arizona: 48%

— #4. New Mexico: 33%

— #5. Washington: 19%

16 / 47Canva

#32. American Tree Sparrow

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 6%

– Average group size: 1.45

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Wyoming: 13%

— #1. South Dakota: 13%

— #3. North Dakota: 10%

— #3. Michigan: 10%

— #5. Nebraska: 8%

17 / 47Canva

#31. Pileated Woodpecker

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 6%

– Average group size: 1.88

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Minnesota: 19%

— #2. Wisconsin: 15%

— #3. Vermont: 12%

— #4. Indiana: 11%

— #4. Washington: 11%

18 / 47Canva

#30. Brown-headed Cowbird

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 6%

– Average group size: 2.73

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. New Jersey: 14%

— #2. Delaware: 12%

— #2. Connecticut: 12%

— #4. Tennessee: 11%

— #5. Illinois: 10%

19 / 47Canva

#29. Northern Flicker

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 9%

– Average group size: 1.17

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Montana: 67%

— #2. Colorado: 64%

— #3. Nevada: 60%

— #4. Washington: 57%

— #5. Idaho: 55%

20 / 47Canva

#28. Field Sparrow

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 9%

– Average group size: 1.93

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. West Virginia: 9%

— #2. Tennessee: 8%

— #2. Kentucky: 8%

— #4. Louisiana: 7%

— #5. Oklahoma: 6%

21 / 47Canva

#27. Northern Mockingbird

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 13%

– Average group size: 1.12

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Alabama: 48%

— #2. Louisiana: 43%

— #3. Florida: 40%

— #4. South Carolina: 38%

— #5. Tennessee: 34%

22 / 47Canva

#26. Eastern Bluebird

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 16%

– Average group size: 2.2

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. North Carolina: 48%

— #2. Georgia: 47%

— #3. Tennessee: 39%

— #4. South Carolina: 38%

— #5. Alabama: 35%

23 / 47Canva

#25. American Crow

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 19%

– Average group size: 1.79

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Wyoming: 38%

— #2. Maine: 34%

— #2. Washington: 34%

— #4. Arkansas: 33%

— #4. North Carolina: 33%

24 / 47Canva

#24. Common Grackle

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 19%

– Average group size: 2.28

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. New Jersey: 37%

— #2. South Dakota: 31%

— #3. Connecticut: 30%

— #4. Florida: 22%

— #4. Massachusetts: 22%

25 / 47Canva

#23. Chipping Sparrow

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 19%

– Average group size: 2.64

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Georgia: 31%

— #2. South Carolina: 27%

— #3. Texas: 24%

— #4. Alabama: 23%

— #5. Arkansas: 22%

26 / 47Canva

#22. Purple Finch

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 22%

– Average group size: 2.12

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. West Virginia: 22%

— #2. Minnesota: 16%

— #3. Kentucky: 15%

— #3. Arkansas: 15%

— #3. Missouri: 15%

27 / 47Canva

#21. American Robin

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 22%

– Average group size: 2.41

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. South Dakota: 63%

— #2. New Mexico: 47%

— #2. Nevada: 47%

— #4. Kentucky: 44%

— #5. Nebraska: 42%

28 / 47Canva

#20. Red-winged Blackbird

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 25%

– Average group size: 2.37

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Michigan: 29%

— #2. Ohio: 27%

— #3. Illinois: 26%

— #4. West Virginia: 25%

— #5. Kentucky: 23%

29 / 47Canva

#19. Black-capped Chickadee

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 25%

– Average group size: 2.86

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Vermont: 100%

— #2. New Hampshire: 97%

— #3. Maine: 94%

— #3. Minnesota: 94%

— #3. Connecticut: 94%

30 / 47Canva

#18. European Starling

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 25%

– Average group size: 3.49

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Nebraska: 38%

— #1. South Dakota: 38%

— #1. Delaware: 38%

— #4. New Jersey: 32%

— #5. Iowa: 31%

31 / 47Canva

#17. Hairy Woodpecker

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 28%

– Average group size: 1.37

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. North Dakota: 70%

— #2. Connecticut: 68%

— #3. Vermont: 63%

— #4. Maine: 61%

— #5. Minnesota: 54%

32 / 47Canva

#16. White-throated Sparrow

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 34%

– Average group size: 1.69

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Arkansas: 67%

— #2. Rhode Island: 58%

— #3. Connecticut: 56%

— #3. New Jersey: 56%

— #5. Virginia: 51%

33 / 47Canva

#15. Song Sparrow

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 38%

– Average group size: 1.27

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Washington: 53%

— #2. Oregon: 48%

— #3. West Virginia: 38%

— #4. Delaware: 32%

— #5. Kentucky: 31%

34 / 47Canva

#14. Carolina Chickadee

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 38%

– Average group size: 2.05

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Arkansas: 93%

— #2. Alabama: 87%

— #2. South Carolina: 87%

— #4. North Carolina: 78%

— #5. Oklahoma: 76%

35 / 47Canva

#13. Carolina/Black-capped Chickadee

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 44%

– Average group size: 2.39

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. West Virginia: 44%

— #2. Missouri: 37%

— #3. Pennsylvania: 27%

— #4. Kentucky: 23%

— #4. Virginia: 23%

36 / 47Canva

#12. Dark-eyed Junco

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 44%

– Average group size: 2.59

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Oregon: 93%

— #2. North Dakota: 90%

— #3. Washington: 88%

— #3. Iowa: 88%

— #5. Minnesota: 85%

37 / 47Canva

#11. Carolina Wren

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 47%

– Average group size: 1.25

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. South Carolina: 82%

— #2. North Carolina: 74%

— #3. Alabama: 71%

— #4. Virginia: 70%

— #4. Georgia: 70%

38 / 47Canva

#10. House Sparrow

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 50%

– Average group size: 3.71

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. South Dakota: 88%

— #2. Iowa: 84%

— #2. Illinois: 84%

— #4. Ohio: 75%

— #5. Utah: 73%

39 / 47Canva

#9. American Goldfinch

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 59%

– Average group size: 4.37

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Iowa: 84%

— #2. Vermont: 81%

— #3. Maine: 73%

— #4. Wisconsin: 72%

— #5. Minnesota: 70%

40 / 47Canva

#8. Red-bellied Woodpecker

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 69%

– Average group size: 1.28

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Connecticut: 86%

— #2. New Jersey: 78%

— #3. Nebraska: 77%

— #4. Ohio: 76%

— #5. Maryland: 70%

41 / 47Canva

#7. Downy Woodpecker

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 72%

– Average group size: 1.38

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Connecticut: 92%

— #2. Massachusetts: 84%

— #3. Minnesota: 83%

— #4. Iowa: 82%

— #5. North Dakota: 80%

42 / 47Canva

#6. Mourning Dove

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 75%

– Average group size: 4.11

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. New Jersey: 81%

— #2. Nevada: 80%

— #3. Connecticut: 79%

— #4. Massachusetts: 77%

— #4. Kentucky: 77%

43 / 47Canva

#5. Northern Cardinal

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 78%

– Average group size: 2.3

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Kentucky: 92%

— #2. Alabama: 90%

— #3. Nebraska: 88%

— #4. Ohio: 87%

— #5. Missouri: 86%

44 / 47Canva

#4. Blue Jay

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 81%

– Average group size: 3.02

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Vermont: 96%

— #2. Nebraska: 92%

— #3. Massachusetts: 90%

— #4. South Dakota: 88%

— #4. Connecticut: 88%

45 / 47Canva

#3. House Finch

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 81%

– Average group size: 3.45

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Nevada: 93%

— #2. Utah: 88%

— #2. New Mexico: 88%

— #4. Alabama: 84%

— #5. Arizona: 82%

46 / 47Canva

#2. White-breasted Nuthatch

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 84%

– Average group size: 1.77

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Connecticut: 93%

— #2. Vermont: 89%

— #2. Maine: 89%

— #4. Michigan: 86%

— #5. West Virginia: 84%

47 / 47Canva

#1. Tufted Titmouse

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 100%

– Average group size: 3.09

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. West Virginia: 100%

— #2. Connecticut: 97%

— #3. Vermont: 91%

— #4. Massachusetts: 89%

— #5. Kentucky: 87%