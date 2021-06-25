(STACKER)—The United States has a longstanding reputation as being a melting pot (or salad bowl), with its diversity manifesting itself across many different demographics. However, some places across the country are notably more heterogeneous than others.

Stacker compiled a list of the most diverse counties in West Virginia using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the highest Simpson’s diversity index score. Simpson’s diversity index measures community diversity on a scale of 0 (least diverse) to 1 (most diverse), more on the calculation can be read here.

Think you know which counties in your home state might be the most diverse? Keep reading to see if your predictions are correct.

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Lincoln County

– Index: 0.034

– Total population: 20,850

– White: 98.3% (20,495)

– Black or African American: 0.2% (39)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.0% (0)

– Asian: 0.1% (24)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.1% (23)

– 2 or more races: 1.3% (269)

– Some other Race: 0.0% (0)

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Boone County

– Index: 0.040

– Total population: 22,368

– White: 98.0% (21,915)

– Black or African American: 1.0% (218)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.0% (10)

– Asian: 0.1% (26)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (0)

– 2 or more races: 0.9% (194)

– Some other Race: 0.0% (5)

Richie Diesterheft from Chicago, IL, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Roane County

– Index: 0.042

– Total population: 14,020

– White: 97.9% (13,723)

– Black or African American: 0.1% (9)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.1% (15)

– Asian: 0.2% (22)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (0)

– 2 or more races: 1.6% (228)

– Some other Race: 0.2% (23)

OZinOH // Flickr

#47. Wetzel County

– Index: 0.044

– Total population: 15,436

– White: 97.8% (15,093)

– Black or African American: 1.1% (164)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.0% (0)

– Asian: 0.0% (0)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (0)

– 2 or more races: 0.9% (138)

– Some other Race: 0.3% (41)

Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr

#46. Tyler County

– Index: 0.047

– Total population: 8,811

– White: 97.6% (8,602)

– Black or African American: 0.4% (32)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.2% (18)

– Asian: 0.7% (62)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (0)

– 2 or more races: 0.9% (80)

– Some other Race: 0.2% (17)

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Jackson County

– Index: 0.047

– Total population: 28,907

– White: 97.6% (28,219)

– Black or African American: 0.4% (109)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.8% (219)

– Asian: 0.3% (97)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (0)

– 2 or more races: 0.8% (243)

– Some other Race: 0.1% (20)

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Wayne County

– Index: 0.048

– Total population: 40,303

– White: 97.6% (39,330)

– Black or African American: 0.9% (347)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.2% (62)

– Asian: 0.3% (113)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (0)

– 2 or more races: 0.7% (297)

– Some other Race: 0.4% (154)

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Marshall County

– Index: 0.050

– Total population: 31,308

– White: 97.5% (30,512)

– Black or African American: 0.9% (270)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.1% (46)

– Asian: 0.3% (79)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.3% (92)

– 2 or more races: 0.9% (292)

– Some other Race: 0.1% (17)

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Ritchie County

– Index: 0.050

– Total population: 9,844

– White: 97.4% (9,592)

– Black or African American: 0.3% (27)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.0% (0)

– Asian: 0.0% (0)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (0)

– 2 or more races: 1.7% (163)

– Some other Race: 0.6% (62)

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Lewis County

– Index: 0.051

– Total population: 16,166

– White: 97.4% (15,744)

– Black or African American: 0.2% (29)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.5% (87)

– Asian: 0.5% (81)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (0)

– 2 or more races: 1.2% (198)

– Some other Race: 0.2% (27)

Canva

#40. Tucker County

– Index: 0.052

– Total population: 6,982

– White: 97.4% (6,799)

– Black or African American: 0.5% (33)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.0% (0)

– Asian: 0.5% (38)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (0)

– 2 or more races: 1.3% (88)

– Some other Race: 0.3% (24)

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Wyoming County

– Index: 0.052

– Total population: 21,281

– White: 97.3% (20,716)

– Black or African American: 1.2% (262)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.0% (0)

– Asian: 0.3% (54)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (0)

– 2 or more races: 1.1% (224)

– Some other Race: 0.1% (25)

Bitmapped // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Mason County

– Index: 0.053

– Total population: 26,820

– White: 97.3% (26,092)

– Black or African American: 0.4% (112)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.1% (35)

– Asian: 0.6% (172)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (0)

– 2 or more races: 1.4% (369)

– Some other Race: 0.1% (40)

Bitmapped // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Monroe County

– Index: 0.055

– Total population: 13,401

– White: 97.2% (13,027)

– Black or African American: 0.9% (125)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.5% (66)

– Asian: 0.0% (0)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (0)

– 2 or more races: 1.4% (183)

– Some other Race: 0.0% (0)

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Nicholas County

– Index: 0.057

– Total population: 25,078

– White: 97.1% (24,351)

– Black or African American: 0.9% (214)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.4% (92)

– Asian: 0.2% (56)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (0)

– 2 or more races: 1.0% (244)

– Some other Race: 0.5% (121)

Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Hampshire County

– Index: 0.057

– Total population: 23,309

– White: 97.1% (22,627)

– Black or African American: 1.1% (258)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.3% (71)

– Asian: 0.4% (104)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (0)

– 2 or more races: 1.0% (239)

– Some other Race: 0.0% (10)

Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Grant County

– Index: 0.060

– Total population: 11,616

– White: 97.0% (11,262)

– Black or African American: 1.6% (181)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.0% (0)

– Asian: 0.2% (23)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.2% (22)

– 2 or more races: 0.8% (89)

– Some other Race: 0.3% (39)

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Braxton County

– Index: 0.060

– Total population: 14,190

– White: 96.9% (13,757)

– Black or African American: 0.7% (106)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.3% (48)

– Asian: 0.0% (0)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.1% (19)

– 2 or more races: 1.8% (250)

– Some other Race: 0.1% (10)

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Upshur County

– Index: 0.061

– Total population: 24,502

– White: 96.9% (23,741)

– Black or African American: 2.0% (500)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.1% (22)

– Asian: 0.2% (43)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (0)

– 2 or more races: 0.7% (164)

– Some other Race: 0.1% (32)

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Logan County

– Index: 0.065

– Total population: 33,154

– White: 96.7% (32,050)

– Black or African American: 1.8% (584)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.2% (56)

– Asian: 0.1% (29)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (3)

– 2 or more races: 1.2% (402)

– Some other Race: 0.1% (30)

Roger B Wise // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Putnam County

– Index: 0.070

– Total population: 56,610

– White: 96.4% (54,592)

– Black or African American: 1.4% (801)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.1% (42)

– Asian: 0.8% (438)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.1% (58)

– 2 or more races: 1.1% (611)

– Some other Race: 0.1% (68)

Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Randolph County

– Index: 0.071

– Total population: 28,930

– White: 96.4% (27,883)

– Black or African American: 2.1% (620)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.2% (67)

– Asian: 0.6% (160)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (0)

– 2 or more races: 0.4% (103)

– Some other Race: 0.3% (97)

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Taylor County

– Index: 0.072

– Total population: 16,864

– White: 96.3% (16,245)

– Black or African American: 1.3% (218)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.0% (0)

– Asian: 0.3% (52)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (0)

– 2 or more races: 1.4% (232)

– Some other Race: 0.7% (117)

Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr

#27. Brooke County

– Index: 0.073

– Total population: 22,459

– White: 96.3% (21,620)

– Black or African American: 1.7% (392)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.1% (22)

– Asian: 0.5% (108)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.2% (52)

– 2 or more races: 1.0% (224)

– Some other Race: 0.2% (41)

Canva

#26. Pleasants County

– Index: 0.074

– Total population: 7,482

– White: 96.2% (7,196)

– Black or African American: 0.3% (21)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.0% (0)

– Asian: 0.0% (0)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (0)

– 2 or more races: 0.9% (70)

– Some other Race: 2.6% (195)

Canva

#25. Wood County

– Index: 0.074

– Total population: 84,960

– White: 96.2% (81,720)

– Black or African American: 1.4% (1,208)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.4% (378)

– Asian: 0.5% (445)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.1% (51)

– 2 or more races: 1.3% (1,063)

– Some other Race: 0.1% (95)

Valerius Tygart // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Barbour County

– Index: 0.081

– Total population: 16,633

– White: 95.8% (15,939)

– Black or African American: 0.9% (146)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.3% (48)

– Asian: 0.8% (128)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (0)

– 2 or more races: 1.9% (324)

– Some other Race: 0.3% (48)

Canva

#23. Mingo County

– Index: 0.082

– Total population: 24,290

– White: 95.8% (23,258)

– Black or African American: 2.3% (568)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.1% (21)

– Asian: 0.1% (19)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (0)

– 2 or more races: 1.1% (266)

– Some other Race: 0.7% (158)

Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Pendleton County

– Index: 0.086

– Total population: 7,001

– White: 95.5% (6,689)

– Black or African American: 3.3% (233)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.1% (6)

– Asian: 0.0% (0)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (0)

– 2 or more races: 0.7% (49)

– Some other Race: 0.3% (24)

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Doddridge County

– Index: 0.087

– Total population: 8,560

– White: 95.5% (8,178)

– Black or African American: 1.6% (137)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.5% (45)

– Asian: 0.5% (45)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (0)

– 2 or more races: 1.7% (147)

– Some other Race: 0.1% (8)

Pubdog // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Morgan County

– Index: 0.087

– Total population: 17,709

– White: 95.5% (16,914)

– Black or African American: 1.1% (193)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.7% (120)

– Asian: 0.0% (0)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (0)

– 2 or more races: 2.4% (418)

– Some other Race: 0.4% (64)

Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Harrison County

– Index: 0.091

– Total population: 67,908

– White: 95.3% (64,720)

– Black or African American: 1.6% (1,069)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.0% (0)

– Asian: 0.6% (396)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (22)

– 2 or more races: 2.2% (1,494)

– Some other Race: 0.3% (207)

Generic1139 // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Hancock County

– Index: 0.097

– Total population: 29,383

– White: 95.0% (27,901)

– Black or African American: 2.0% (578)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.0% (13)

– Asian: 0.5% (136)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (6)

– 2 or more races: 2.5% (749)

– Some other Race: 0.0% (0)

Generic1139 // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Mineral County

– Index: 0.101

– Total population: 27,167

– White: 94.8% (25,742)

– Black or African American: 3.4% (925)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.0% (4)

– Asian: 0.4% (116)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (0)

– 2 or more races: 1.2% (315)

– Some other Race: 0.2% (65)

Taber Andrew Bain // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Greenbrier County

– Index: 0.117

– Total population: 35,155

– White: 93.9% (33,010)

– Black or African American: 2.8% (996)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.0% (10)

– Asian: 0.6% (217)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (0)

– 2 or more races: 2.0% (703)

– Some other Race: 0.6% (219)

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Marion County

– Index: 0.122

– Total population: 56,355

– White: 93.6% (52,748)

– Black or African American: 3.5% (1,975)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.4% (203)

– Asian: 0.5% (268)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (0)

– 2 or more races: 1.4% (803)

– Some other Race: 0.6% (358)

Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Fayette County

– Index: 0.124

– Total population: 43,576

– White: 93.5% (40,722)

– Black or African American: 5.2% (2,274)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.3% (146)

– Asian: 0.1% (24)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.1% (25)

– 2 or more races: 0.8% (343)

– Some other Race: 0.1% (42)

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Summers County

– Index: 0.130

– Total population: 12,848

– White: 93.1% (11,967)

– Black or African American: 4.6% (586)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.0% (0)

– Asian: 0.0% (0)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (0)

– 2 or more races: 2.2% (284)

– Some other Race: 0.1% (11)

Brandon W. Holmes // Wikicommons

#12. Ohio County

– Index: 0.134

– Total population: 42,143

– White: 92.9% (39,166)

– Black or African American: 3.9% (1,641)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.2% (94)

– Asian: 0.7% (300)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (0)

– 2 or more races: 1.9% (806)

– Some other Race: 0.3% (136)

Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Preston County

– Index: 0.148

– Total population: 33,683

– White: 92.2% (31,044)

– Black or African American: 5.1% (1,717)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.7% (240)

– Asian: 0.3% (85)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (8)

– 2 or more races: 1.2% (399)

– Some other Race: 0.6% (190)

Antony-22 // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Hardy County

– Index: 0.161

– Total population: 13,805

– White: 91.4% (12,618)

– Black or African American: 5.6% (768)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.6% (84)

– Asian: 1.6% (227)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (0)

– 2 or more races: 0.8% (106)

– Some other Race: 0.0% (2)

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Mercer County

– Index: 0.163

– Total population: 59,919

– White: 91.2% (54,664)

– Black or African American: 6.4% (3,838)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.2% (102)

– Asian: 0.6% (362)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (0)

– 2 or more races: 1.5% (921)

– Some other Race: 0.1% (32)

Carol M. Highsmith/Library of Congress // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Cabell County

– Index: 0.175

– Total population: 94,339

– White: 90.6% (85,501)

– Black or African American: 4.9% (4,587)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.2% (170)

– Asian: 1.4% (1,283)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (16)

– 2 or more races: 2.3% (2,216)

– Some other Race: 0.6% (566)

Zverzver // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Monongalia County

– Index: 0.196

– Total population: 105,474

– White: 89.5% (94,397)

– Black or African American: 3.6% (3,781)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.1% (80)

– Asian: 3.5% (3,644)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (0)

– 2 or more races: 2.7% (2,831)

– Some other Race: 0.7% (741)

Coal town guy // Wikimedia Commons

#6. McDowell County

– Index: 0.199

– Total population: 18,661

– White: 89.1% (16,628)

– Black or African American: 8.3% (1,551)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.3% (47)

– Asian: 0.1% (13)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (0)

– 2 or more races: 1.3% (241)

– Some other Race: 1.0% (181)

O Palsson // Flickr

#5. Kanawha County

– Index: 0.211

– Total population: 183,279

– White: 88.5% (162,196)

– Black or African American: 7.2% (13,154)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.2% (370)

– Asian: 1.2% (2,208)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (0)

– 2 or more races: 2.7% (5,032)

– Some other Race: 0.2% (319)

Tim Kiser // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Raleigh County

– Index: 0.217

– Total population: 75,252

– White: 88.1% (66,312)

– Black or African American: 7.7% (5,816)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.3% (220)

– Asian: 1.0% (731)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (10)

– 2 or more races: 2.0% (1,532)

– Some other Race: 0.8% (631)

Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Jefferson County

– Index: 0.235

– Total population: 56,506

– White: 87.2% (49,263)

– Black or African American: 6.2% (3,504)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.3% (147)

– Asian: 1.4% (769)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (0)

– 2 or more races: 3.1% (1,740)

– Some other Race: 1.9% (1,083)

Acroterion // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Berkeley County

– Index: 0.239

– Total population: 115,329

– White: 86.8% (100,097)

– Black or African American: 7.8% (9,039)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.1% (89)

– Asian: 1.1% (1,242)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (0)

– 2 or more races: 3.0% (3,458)

– Some other Race: 1.2% (1,404)

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Gilmer County

– Index: 0.292

– Total population: 8,041

– White: 83.2% (6,694)

– Black or African American: 12.0% (966)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.2% (20)

– Asian: 0.9% (75)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (0)

– 2 or more races: 1.9% (155)

– Some other Race: 1.6% (131)