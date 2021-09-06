Most expensive homes for sale in Charleston, West Virginia

(Stacker) – Buying a home is an investment—and an increasingly expensive one. The median value of a home in the United States reached $363,300 in July 2021, according to the National Association of Realtors. The market grew competitive and the price of homeownership shot out of reach for many Americans—but not for those willing to shell out big money for the most expensive homes on the market.

Homes with big price tags come with all sorts of enviable amenities. Pools, home gyms, high-tech fixtures, sweeping security systems, spacious yards, and a room for every need are luxuries most people covet. As people spent more time than ever before in their homes, these luxuries—and the cavernous square footage and yards that house them—became more desirable than ever.

The appetite for homes selling in the high six-figure range became voracious in 2020, and that trend continues into 2021, according to data from Redfin. Sales of such luxury homes increased 41.6% year-over-year in the first quarter of 2021, growing significantly more than the smaller increase for more moderately priced homes.

To learn more about home values in Charleston, West Virginia, Stacker analyzed data from realtor.com to compile a list of the most expensive homes for sale in the city. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

See the most expensive homes for sale in Charleston below:

#10. 743 Myrtle Rd, Charleston ($850,000)

– 5 bedrooms; 5 bathrooms; 5,300 square feet; $160 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#9. 1223 Virginia St E, Charleston ($875,000)

– 7 bedrooms; 6 bathrooms; 7,050 square feet; $124 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#8. 4306 Kanawha Ave SE, Charleston ($880,000)

– 4 bedrooms; 4 bathrooms; 4,068 square feet; $216 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#7. 108 Roscommon Rd, Charleston ($1,250,000)

– 5 bedrooms; 6 bathrooms; 5,628 square feet; $222 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#6. 16 Chatwood Rd, Charleston ($1,465,000)

– 6 bedrooms; 8 bathrooms; 10,700 square feet; $136 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#5. 3 Fox Chase Rd, Charleston ($1,495,000)

– 7 bedrooms; 7 bathrooms; 9,307 square feet; $160 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#4. 1701 Stonehenge Rd, Charleston ($1,499,000)

– 6 bedrooms; 5 bathrooms; 8,136 square feet; $184 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#3. 4 Quarry Rdg, Charleston ($1,499,000)

– 7 bedrooms; 8 bathrooms; 8,616 square feet; $173 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#2. 44 Quarry Rdg, Charleston ($1,790,000)

– 5 bedrooms; 8 bathrooms; 7,401 square feet; $241 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#1. 2508 Kanawha Ave SE, Charleston ($1,890,000)

– 5 bedrooms; 5 bathrooms; 5,056 square feet; $373 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)