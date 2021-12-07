Most expensive homes that recently sold in Huntington

Buying a home is an investment—and an increasingly expensive one. The median value of a home in the United States reached $295,300 in June 2020, according to the National Association of Realtors.

Homebuyers have a lot to consider when house-hunting or looking to invest in rental properties, from the state of the housing market itself to taxes and potential resale value. To learn more about home prices in your state, Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes that were recently sold in Huntington, West Virginia on realtor.com.

The housing market grew robust and pricey in the last decade following the 2008 recession, but the market could be slowed by rising interest rates. Such a downturn can be good news for potential home-buyers, as you’re more likely to be able to wager a deal on an otherwise overpriced house. Then there is the house itself to consider, including what kind of upkeep it requires (and those associated costs). Depreciation affects all homes at an average rate of 3.636% each year, which can be a help come tax season if you use your home for business or rentals—but may cost you later in capital gains taxes when you sell.

Meanwhile, land value tends to increase over time depending on several factors including where the house is located and what amenities and homes are nearby. More desirable neighborhoods allow sellers to charge more; the mantra “location, location, location” has never been more relevant.

Keep reading to find out the most expensive homes for sale in your state.

#10. 3599 Route 75, Huntington ($175,000)

– 3 bedrooms; 1 bathrooms; 1,392 square feet; $125 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#9. 1430 Buena Vista Dr, Huntington ($177,500)

– 3 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; 1,898 square feet; $93 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#8. 49 Twin View Ln, Huntington ($181,000)

– 4 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; 1,298 square feet; $139 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#7. 4017 Piedmont Rd, Huntington ($189,900)

– 5 bedrooms; 3 bathrooms; 2,668 square feet; $71 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#6. 1446 Spring Valley Cir, Huntington ($200,000)

– 3 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; 1,364 square feet; $146 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#5. 29 Scott Dr, Huntington ($212,000)

– 3 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; 1,820 square feet; $116 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#4. 6 Old Trail Rd, Huntington ($249,900)

– 3 bedrooms; 3 bathrooms; 2,384 square feet; $104 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#3. 22 Brookstone Dr, Huntington ($255,000)

– 3 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; 3,426 square feet; $74 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#2. 103 Marie St, Huntington ($299,500)

– 3 bedrooms; 3 bathrooms; 2,546 square feet; $117 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#1. 20 Cliff Woods Dr, Huntington ($650,000)

– 4 bedrooms; 3 bathrooms; 5,062 square feet; $128 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

