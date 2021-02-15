Most West Virginia COVID-19 numbers drop again

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Governor Jim Justice announced just 301 new cases and just two deaths since Sunday. He says the high numbers of tests and vaccines in the Mountain State has a lot to do with it. The governor now says more people have recovered from COVID-19 than are still being treated.

“Our active cases are down to 11,683. That’s 30 straight days that we’ve gone down in active cases in West Virginia. That’s great!” said Governor Justice.

Sadly, one of the latest people to die was West Virginia Department of Corrections Lieutenant Delmar Dean of the Northern Regional Jail. He was a corrections officer for 26 years.

“Think about this family. Please, please, please, keep all of them in your prayers,” said Governor Justice.

In an effort to prevent more such deaths, this week the state will begin vaccinating people deemed essential workers age 50 and older.

“As we continue to roll out additional doses, and using the federal pharmacy program, you’ll see more available for that category,” said Gen. James Hoyer of the Joint Inter-Agency COVID Task Force.

The state is still urging people who’ve yet to sign-up to preregister for vaccinations.

Other numbers are also moving in the right direction. Outbreaks at long-term care facilities are down to 28—that’s one of the lowest levels during the pandemic. And there is only one church outbreak left in West Virginia.