Most WV students return to the classroom following weeks of controversy

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – It’s a sight that many haven’t seen in months. Students returning to the classroom after weeks of uncertainty if in-person learning would even be a possibility.

“It’s like the first day back at school – so I’m a little bit nervous. Like, do I have everything ready to go?” said Hurricane High School substitute teacher Daphne Godbey.

As faculty members adjust to the new normal, so are students and families. Parents are apprehensive about the blended learning schedule.

“I don’t think there is a right or wrong answer. It’s just how we move forward. One of the things I have suggested to the county is to really work on family engagement,” said Jenny Anderson, a parent with three children in the Cabell County School system.

As far as family engagement, because of the pandemic, some students have anxiety with how their school year will look like and the isolation that comes with remaining remote. While safety is the number one priority, so is the happiness of students.

“They seem to be very excited to be here, they want to be here with their friends and school mates,” Godbey said.

Blended learning will continue for the foreseeable future for most West Virginia counties, and if a county is in red then schools will remain remote.

Follow Mackenzie Koch on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.