Mother allegedly knew of previous abuse, charged in WV 4-year-old’s death

FAIRMONT, WV (WBOY) – The mother of the 4-year-old boy killed in a March 4 assault incident in Marion County has been charged with “death of a child by abuse” due to knowledge of previous abuse events, according to officials.

Walter Richardson

According to a complaint filed by the Fairmont Police Department, the incident on March 4 resulted in the child’s death on March 8. At the time, Walter Richardson, 33, of Fairmont was charged with first-degree murder and death of a child by abuse.

Officers said that Richardson was the boyfriend of the deceased boy’s mother, Ashlee Allen, 27, of Fairmont, and that there was a previous suspected child abuse incident.

On Jan. 25, the 4-year-old boy was taken to Ruby Memorial Hospital “for a stay of a day and a half,” for injuries “that were not consistent with an accident,” and “were considered suspected child abuse,” according to the complaint.

During the Jan. 25 incident, the boy was in the care of Richardson, and Child Protective Services responded to the hospital and spoke to the child, who stated that Richarson “had intentionally hurt him,” and that he “was scared of Walter and did not feel safe with him,” officers said.

Ashlee Allen

At that time, a temporary protection plan was signed by Allen, which would be in effect for seven days or until an assessment could be completed, that advised that Richardson “would not be around the child until an assessment was conducted Marion County CPS,” according to the complaint.

However, Allen returned to the residence, where Richardson still lived and had contact with the 4-year-old boy, two days after leaving the hospital; Allen “also advised she had not attempted to contact CPS to conduct the assessment,” the officer said.

The complaint alleges that Allen “knowingly allowed Walter Richardson to act as custodian to juvenile [name redacted] on March 4th, 2021, while knowingly aware of previously reported child abuse involving Walter Richardson and the juvenile, which resulted in the death of juvenile [name redacted].”

Allen has been charged with death of a child by abuse. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail on a $500,012 bond. Richardson also remains in the North Central Regional Jail with the same bond.