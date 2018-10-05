Mother, Daughter Rescued from Huntington Rooftop
A mother and daughter are safe in Huntington this morning after they were rescued from a rooftop early this morning.
Firefighters were called to a home after a report of a fire on the 1800 block of 12th Avenue just after 5 a.m. Within minutes crews were on the roof with the mother and daughter getting them down safely. Firefighters tell us they have been treated and released by EMS.
The deputy fire chief tells us the fire started on the first floor of the home and involved a piece of furniture.
