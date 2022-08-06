BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — A motorcycle ride called “Ride for Ivy” in Bluefield aims to raise money for a family in need of help.

Parents Robbie and Brittany Gaines are caring for their one-year-old son who was born prematurely.

As a result, he’s faced numerous health issues, including spinal bifida.

Tyler Dunmyer, the managing partner of Cole Harley-Davidson, and organizer David Orander created a motorcycle benefit ride to raise funds to help with medical expenses.

Orander talked a little bit about who Ivy is.

“Ivy was born about a year ago,” Orander said. “His birthday will be on August 11th. He was born with Spina Bifida. He’s growing still, he’s doing good.”

The registration started Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at Cole Harley-Davidson in Bluefield.

Dunmyer added lunch is provided after the ride with door prizes.