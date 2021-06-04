Mountain State Art & Craft Fair is back for 2021

RIPLEY, WV (WOWK)—The Ripley Convention & Visitors Bureau announced on Friday that the Mountain State Art & Craft Fair will return on July 2 through July 4 at Cedar Lakes Conference Center near Ripley. This return comes after the fair being canceled in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The fair originated as part of West Virginia’s 1963 Centennial Celebration, and it’s known as the state’s “granddaddy of art & craft events.”

Admission for the fair will be $5 for adults, $4 for seniors and active military personnel and $3 for kids 12 and under. The fair will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

“This event is such a special tradition that folks have enjoyed for more than 50 years,” said Fair president Jean Smith. “We’re looking forward to bringing back the gifted artisans. It’s a great shopping opportunity. The talented musicians and the fair food add to the experience.”

The fair will include five special Heritage exhibits including glass blowing, blacksmithing and shingle splitting. There will also be six interactive artisans offering “make it-take it” opportunities in woodturning, stained glass, paper marbling and kite making.

The marketplace will have food products like apple butter, corn meal made on site and a selection of West Virginia wines. There will be nine food vendors with goodies ranging from pepperoni rolls to pulled pork to kettle corn to funnel cakes.

On July 2, the fair will feature a kids’ fishing derby, sponsored by West Virginia’s Department of Natural Resources, starting at 11:00 a.m., and prizes will be offered for the first 100 participants age 14 and under.

There will also be a parade of antique tractors on Saturday, July 4.

Each day will include traditional Appalachian music, cooking demonstrations and tales by the West Virginia Storyteller’s Guild. There will also be a quilt show in Jackson Hall. Call 304-372-3247 for entry information.

See MSACF.com for details.