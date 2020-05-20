Mountain State Arts and Craft Fair postponed

Cedar Lakes has been the home of the Mountain State Art & Craft Fair since its inception in 1963. The next Fair is scheduled July 1-4, 2021 after being postponed due to coronavirus concerns. (Photo Courtesy: Ripley Convention and Visitors Bureau)

RIPLEY, WV (WOWK) – The 58th Mountain State Art & Craft Fair has been postponed due to concerns about large crowds during the coronavirus pandemic. The event will now take place July 1-4, 2021 at Cedar Lakes Conference Center, near Ripley, according to the Ripley Convention & Visitors Bureau.

The Fair’s Board of Directors chose to postpone the event after reaching out to more than 50 participating artisans and exhibitors. Board President Jean Smith, who has been involved with the fair for more than 50 years, says the decision was made with the safety of participants and guests in mind.

“Our decision to postpone was a difficult one that was not taken lightly,” says Smith. “We contacted our exhibitors and sponsoring agencies for their input. Our Board sincerely believes postponing until 2021 is the right decision for the safety of everyone involved. We’ve already started discussions about the 2021 Fair.”

She says Board members are dedicated to making next year’s event memorable.

“The Mountain State Art & Craft Fair has earned the distinction of being ‘the granddaddy of art and craft events’ in the state,” Smith says. “We take great pride in hosting a celebration that focuses on keeping West Virginia’s wonderful heritage alive.”

For more events canceled or postponed throughout the tri-state, visit https://www.wowktv.com/community/cancellations/.

