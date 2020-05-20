RIPLEY, WV (WOWK) – The 58th Mountain State Art & Craft Fair has been postponed due to concerns about large crowds during the coronavirus pandemic. The event will now take place July 1-4, 2021 at Cedar Lakes Conference Center, near Ripley, according to the Ripley Convention & Visitors Bureau.
The Fair’s Board of Directors chose to postpone the event after reaching out to more than 50 participating artisans and exhibitors. Board President Jean Smith, who has been involved with the fair for more than 50 years, says the decision was made with the safety of participants and guests in mind.
“Our decision to postpone was a difficult one that was not taken lightly,” says Smith. “We contacted our exhibitors and sponsoring agencies for their input. Our Board sincerely believes postponing until 2021 is the right decision for the safety of everyone involved. We’ve already started discussions about the 2021 Fair.”
She says Board members are dedicated to making next year’s event memorable.
“The Mountain State Art & Craft Fair has earned the distinction of being ‘the granddaddy of art and craft events’ in the state,” Smith says. “We take great pride in hosting a celebration that focuses on keeping West Virginia’s wonderful heritage alive.”
For more events canceled or postponed throughout the tri-state, visit https://www.wowktv.com/community/cancellations/.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Mountain State Arts and Craft Fair postponed
- West Virginia store designs special t-shirt to raise money for local businesses
- Monongahela National Forest to reopen some recreation sites
- ‘It’s ok to go’: Husband and wife die within hours of each other; deaths related to coronavirus
- 74-year-old woman dies after retaining wall collapses on her senior living facility
- Coronavirus in Ohio Wednesday update: 29,436 cases, 1,781 deaths reported
- Nations reopen yet struggle to define ‘a new normal’
- West Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles announces reopening
- Additional COVID-19 cases confirmed in Huttonsville Correctional Center inmates, staff
- West Virginia Gov. Justice announces discounts for state parks