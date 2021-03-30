Mountain State awarded grant for West Virginia WIC Program

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Bureau for Public Health’s Office of Nutrition Services is receiving a grant award for the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children agencies.

The Special Project Innovation Grant was awarded by the Council of State Governments through a cooperative agreement with the Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service. WV DHHR officials say the grant will help the WIC agencies with customer service enhancements to the eligibility determination and certification process.

“This grant project will focus on increasing the efficiency of the certification process and increasing applicant and provider awareness of WIC. It also aims to increase satisfaction with the certification and referral process,” said West Virginia WIC Director, Heidi Staats. “Major barriers to an efficient certification appointment are appointment logistics and long wait times for initial certification appointments but two components of the grant project will reduce the time for certification by local WIC clinics.”

According to the WV DHHR, the state’s WIC program, in collaboration with the Pennsylvania Bureau of Women, Infants and Children will provide local WIC agencies with access to their state’s Health Information Exchange and implement a document exchange portal. The program will also establish WIC medical liaisons for outreach to medical providers and to establish and maintain relationships with healthcare providers to educate about WIC, promote the HIE and outline patient’s benefits for participating in HIE with referrals to WIC.

West Virginia provides WIC services at 57 clinic locations throughout the Mountain State. The WV DHHR says the project’s goal is to strengthen the WIC program’s role as an adjunct to healthcare as well as to reduce the length of appointments by accessing information such as weight, height and anthropometric health data through HIE.

The organization says by receiving residency and income documentation through a secure portal, an applicant’s eligibility assessment can be initiated before they arrive at the WIC clinic.

“Continuing to implement technology into WIC service provision ensures remaining on pace with changes in healthcare and building WIC services as a relevant, important support to the medical home,” Staats added. “Millennial and Generation Z parents have a reliance, preference and expectation for technology.”