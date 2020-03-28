Mountain State confirmed COVID-19 cases up to 113

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 17 new COVID-19 cases have been officially reported to the state, making the total positive case count 113.

New cases were identified in Berkeley, Greenbrier, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Kanawha, Marion, Marshall, Monongalia and Raleigh counties.

DHHR is the official reporting agency for COVID-19, and in turn provides official case numbers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Medical providers are required to report test results to their local health departments, which provide them to DHHR. Commercial/private labs are also required to report test results to DHHR. However, the reporting of negative and pending tests to DHHR has been inconsistent, contributing to the delay in official reporting.

For the most up to date information, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov or http://www.cdc.gov/COVID19.

