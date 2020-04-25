Coronavirus in West Virginia: Mountain State confirms 10 new COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports as of 10 a.m., on April 25, there have been 32,966 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,020 positive, 31,946 negative and 32 deaths.

These are considered official numbers reported to the state, which will in turn, be reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Medical providers and laboratories are required to report positive test results to DHHR.

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of cases and deaths from the local health department to the state health department. It’s not uncommon for the local level to report case numbers first and then officially report it to the state.

Confirmed cases per county include:

Barbour – 4

Berkeley – 129

Boone – 2

Braxton – 1

Brooke – 3

Cabell – 38

Fayette – 9

Grant – 1

Greenbrier – 3

Hampshire – 7

Hancock – 7

Hardy – 3

Harrison – 30

Jackson – 124

Jefferson – 71

Kanawha – 146

Lewis – 3

Lincoln – 1

Logan – 11

Marion – 44

Marshall – 9

Mason – 11

McDowell – 6

Mercer – 9

Mineral – 12

Mingo – 2

Monongalia – 97

Monroe – 5

Morgan – 9

Nicholas – 6

Ohio – 26

Pendleton – 3

Pleasants – 2

Preston – 12

Putnam – 17

Raleigh – 9

Randolph – 4

Roane – 3

Summers – 1

Taylor – 5

Tucker – 4

Tyler – 3

Upshur – 4

Wayne – 82

Wetzel – 3

Wirt – 3

Wood – 35

Wyoming – 1

As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Wood County in this report.

