Mountain State confirms 73rd COVID-related death

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports as of 5 p.m., on May 25, there have been 86,872 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,782 total cases and 73 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the death of a 74-year old male from Mineral County.

“On this Memorial Day, we remember the service of those veterans who have passed away, as well as the seventy-three West Virginians we have recently lost due to COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

West Virginia’s Cumulative Percent Positive Rate currently stands at 2.05%. At least 1,136 residents have recovered from the coronavirus, almost double of the 573 cases that are currently active.

In alignment with updated definitions from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the dashboard now includes probable cases which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (7/0), Berkeley (277/10), Boone (9/0), Braxton (2/0), Brooke (3/0), Cabell (57/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (2/0), Fayette (45/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (10/1), Greenbrier (9/0), Hampshire (21/0), Hancock (16/2), Hardy (37/0), Harrison (38/1), Jackson (135/0), Jefferson (154/3), Kanawha (210/2), Lewis (5/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (16/0), Marion (50/0), Marshall (27/0), Mason (16/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (13/0), Mineral (36/2), Mingo (4/1), Monongalia (121/1), Monroe (6/1), Morgan (17/1), Nicholas (10/0), Ohio (40/0), Pendleton (8/1), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (23/1), Preston (17/5), Putnam (32/0), Raleigh (15/1), Randolph (36/0), Ritchie (1/0), Roane (8/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (8/0), Tucker (4/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (97/0), Wetzel (8/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (49/3), Wyoming (3/0).

As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

Please visit the dashboard at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories