Mountain State confirms nearly 200 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia state health officials have reported nearly 200 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the last 24 hours.

As of 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, the West Virginia Department of Human Resources confirms 181 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state to 8,982 total cases, of which are probable. The total includes 1,806 active cases, 140 hospitalizations, 7,010 recoveries and 166 deaths.

The state has reported no additional deaths in the past 24 hours.

Number of confirmed cases per county:

Barbour (33), Berkeley (753), Boone (125), Braxton (10), Brooke (82), Cabell (485), Calhoun (7), Clay (19), Doddridge (6), Fayette (183), Gilmer (18), Grant (131), Greenbrier (95), Hampshire (91), Hancock (115), Hardy (63), Harrison (250), Jackson (178), Jefferson (312), Kanawha (1,161), Lewis (30), Lincoln (116), Logan (418), Marion (205), Marshall (133), Mason (82), McDowell (67), Mercer (256), Mineral (128), Mingo (210), Monongalia (1,014), Monroe (27), Morgan (34), Nicholas (40), Ohio (283), Pendleton (47), Pleasants (14), Pocahontas (42), Preston (132), Putnam (236), Raleigh (314), Randolph (218), Ritchie (3), Roane (20), Summers (19), Taylor (87), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (40), Wayne (223), Webster (7), Wetzel (45), Wirt (7), Wood (290), Wyoming (52).

