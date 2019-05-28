Mountain State Crowns New Biggest Liars

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WOWK) —

Mother always said, “Never tell a lie,” but tall tales are encouraged during this Mountain State tradition.

Over the Memorial Day Weekend, West Virginia crowned it’s newest “Biggest Liar.”

It’s all part of the story telling competition, also known as the Biggest Liar Competition, during the annual Vandalia Gathering on the grounds of the West Virginia State Capitol. The winner gets to take home bragging rights and the coveted golden shovel.

Third place, known as the Big Liar, went to Suzy McGinley. Second place, or the Bigger Liar, went to Gary Buchanan. And the Biggest Liar and top prize went to James Fromel.

As for the youth division, 11-year-old Zane Wilkinson took home the top prize after telling a tall tale about an adventure with his service dog, Corbin.