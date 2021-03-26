Mountain State fights U.K. COVID-19 variant spread

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On Friday, March 26, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice addressed the concern over the U.K COVID-19 variant that is quickly spreading throughout Michigan.

“Can you imagine in a state like Michigan, there are significantly more people that are becoming hospitalized that are 30 to 39, than the 80-year-olds or the 65-year-olds,” said Gov. Justice.

According to WV COVID-19 Czar, Dr. Clay Marsh, as of March 1, Michigan has seen a 633% increase in hospitalizations for those 30 to 39 years of age who have contracted the variant.

He says this is not only a warning sign for the whole country but especially for West Virginia and its vulnerable population.

However, our attack approach to the virus may maintain our immunity to the variant.

“Not only has the Governor said to maintain our discipline to immunize as many of our over 65-year-olds and then over 50-year-olds, and residents with preexisting medical conditions, but also to really start to focus on those groups of people in our state that spreading the virus the most quickly, which are our younger people,” said Marsh.

He says this will hopefully reduce the transmission and slow the spread of the variant.

The Governor says the variant outbreak in younger Michigan residents makes sense because the age groups impacted have most likely not been vaccinated yet, compared to the older age groups that have been.

“What does that tell us? It tells us the vaccines are absolutely kicking this pandemic’s butt,” said Gov. Justice.

