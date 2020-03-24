Mountain State now up to 20 confirmed COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed four new cases of COVID-19 in the state.

This brings West Virginia’s total cases up to 20. New cases were identified in Kanawha and Monongalia counties.

The state breakdown of cases by county include three individuals from Jefferson County, one from Jackson County, four individuals from Kanawha County, two from Marshall County, two from Mercer County, five from Monongalia County, one from Putnam County and two individuals from Tucker County.

As of March 23, 630 residents have been tested for COVID-19, with 20 positive, 610 negative and no tests pending at state lab.

