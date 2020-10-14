Mountain State ranks at top of list for animal strikes on the road

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Many drivers have had the misfortune of hitting an animal on West Virginia roads. State Farm says the state ranks number one in the nation when it comes to animal collisions among drivers.

According to a recent report from State Farm, 67% of the collisions involve a deer.

In West Virginia, drivers have a 1 in 37 chance of colliding with an animal. Nationally that number is 1 in 116.

“Some things that you can do to help avoid a collision is to look out for areas that there is a lot of animal traffic,” said Elizabeth Carmichael, State Farm agent. “Also being extra careful during dusk and dawn. They tend to move around during that time.”

Carmichael said it is also a good idea to talk to your insurance agent to make sure you are covered if you would happen to be in an accident involving an animal. For more information about what to do if you are involved in an accident involving an animal click here.

Follow Nicky Walters on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.