Mountain state reports highest single-day COVID-19 death toll

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia is recording seven more deaths due to COVID-19 this morning, the highest single-day total reported in the state.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has confirmed the deaths of a 70-year old male from Preston County, a 55-year old female from Taylor County, a 68-year old female from Kanawha County, a 73-year old male from Ohio County, a 92-year old male from Grant County, a 43-year old male from Mingo County, and a 91-year old male from Wood County.

Yesterday, Marshall County health officials also reported the county’s first death, a 73-year-old male. However, as the WV DHHR says they do not officially report a death until they receive all of the paperwork from the county, this is not reflected in this morning’s report from the state.

As of 10 a.m., Tuesday, August 4, the WV DHHR says the state has received 298,290 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 78 newly reported cases for a total of 7,051 total cases, 149 of which are probable. The total includes 1,865 active cases, 111 current hospitalizations, 5,062 recoveries and 124 deaths.

